    Person killed in multi-vehicle crash, shuts down King William roadway

    By Ryan Nadeau,

    1 days ago

    KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A King William County roadway is shut down in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in which one person has died.

    The crash took place on Monday, Oct. 21, on King William Avenue (Route 30) near Epworth Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

    According to Virginia State Police, one person has died as a result of the crash.

    As of about 5 p.m., all lanes — both westbound and eastbound — are closed and there is no reopening time available. A detour is in place.

    According to VDOT, drivers will be directed to Epworth Road, then Globe Road, then Smokey Road, then Herring Creek Road to avoid the scene of the crash. A VDOT crew is in the area to assist with traffic control.

    Virginia agency paid nearly $900K for legal defense effort in Irvo Otieno case

    No additional information, such as the nature of the crash or any potential injuries is available as of the time of reporting. 8News has reached out to Virginia State Police in an effort to learn more.

    For the most up-to-date traffic information, call 511 or visit Virginia 511 online .

    This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

