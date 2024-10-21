Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on I-85 in Dinwiddie County, causes lane closures

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 21, VDOT reported a tractor-trailer crash near the Airport Street exit on I-85.

Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer was headed southbound when it overturned. There were no other vehicles involved and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“It is technically a Hazmat situation,” a state police spokesperson said in an email to 8News. “Liquid tar has spilled and Hazmat has come in to assist in cleanup.”

According to VDOT, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

