    Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on I-85 in Dinwiddie County, causes lane closures

    By Tannock Blair,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08r1Pk_0wGGjsAi00

    DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Monday afternoon.

    Around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 21, VDOT reported a tractor-trailer crash near the Airport Street exit on I-85.

    Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer was headed southbound when it overturned. There were no other vehicles involved and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    “It is technically a Hazmat situation,” a state police spokesperson said in an email to 8News. “Liquid tar has spilled and Hazmat has come in to assist in cleanup.”

    According to VDOT, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

    This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

