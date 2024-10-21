Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRIC - ABC 8News

    Early voting down in Virginia compared to 2020, still, more than 1 million people have already cast their ballot

    By Tyler Englander,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4Skf_0wGGhSUM00

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) shows that as of Sunday, Oct. 20, 1.02 million people have voted early ahead of the November election — that’s down from the over 1.38 million people who voted early at the same point in 2020.

    “It’s possible that it’s a combination of less interest in the election and less need for absentee ballots,” said Alex Keena, Professor of Political Science at VCU.

    Keena says although notable, the decrease in early voting is unlikely to give us much insight into whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump will win Virginia once all the votes are counted.

    “In 2020 the circumstances were somewhat unique,” Keena told 8News. “In 2020, there was a global pandemic. People were isolating at home so there were a lot more people who were voting remotely through absentee ballots.”

    One thing of note, however, is when broken down by congressional district, the only two districts with over 100,000 early votes cast are the First and Fifth Congressional Districts — which typically lean Republican.

    Despite that, Keena said that with expanded early voting only in its second presidential election in Virginia, it’s too early to draw any conclusions.

    “We are still waiting to see if there are any trends because it’s relatively new, so it’s hard to know exactly what it means, but more and more people will be casting their ballot as Election Day approaches, so the number will increase,” Keena explained.

    Several localities across Virginia are opening satellite locations this week to make it easier for Virginians to vote early. You can find those by calling your local registrar’s office or by going to the Department of Elections website.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Cathy
    22h ago
    So we all know about Harris’ failure response to the Hurricane Helene-took her 5 days to go look, Biden 6, one was having a great time with elites and making commercials about the hate for Donald Trump, the other on the beach asleep. She sent fema - who arrived a few days later and sent 1000 troops. People hung onto life, thank god for Samaritan purse, their neighbors, lineman, volunteers, Bethany Franklin, ELON MUSK,Trump all brought supplies, donates millions, still visiting nc devastated town?random people set up food and rescue groups, at any rate fema, when finally arrived set up a base, but stated they lacked employees that could not travel and road closed signs thwarted any rescue attempts- not to mention it was on web site about equity first, then green energy, then people- dei has no bussiness in anything, it rots everything it touches, -several days later, more troops were sent in by this administration. Ok , the people that were affected could apply for $750. But it would take time,Get mailed or idk even if you could cash it. But also be eligible for more funds, only time will tell and a lot of the people posted they were denied the $750. No mail boxes, people still waiting for rescue all this time. EPIC FAILURE- then Harris tries to eject and attack desantis! 🤡 on the next hurricane Milton ,even walking straight to the press to make a scene, thinking she had something to say, how long have we seen her run from the press- she wanted to politicize the hurricane-
    Cathy
    22h ago
    So we all know about Harris’ failure response to the Hurricane Helene-took her 5 days to go look, Biden 6, one was having a great time with elites and making commercials about the hate for Donald Trump, the other on the beach asleep. She sent fema - who arrived a few days later and sent 1000 troops. People hung onto life, thank god for Samaritan purse, their neighbors, lineman, volunteers, Bethany Franklin, ELON MUSK,Trump all brought supplies, donates millions, still visiting nc devastated town?random people set up food and rescue groups, at any rate fema, when finally arrived set up a base, but stated they lacked employees that could not travel and road closed signs thwarted any rescue attempts- not to mention it was on web site about equity first, then green energy, then people- dei has no bussiness in anything, it rots everything it touches, -several days later, more troops were sent in by this administration. Ok , the people that were affected could apply for $750. But it would take time,Get mailed or idk even if you could cash it. But also be eligible for more funds, only time will tell and a lot of the people posted they were denied the $750. No mail boxes, people still waiting for rescue all this time. EPIC FAILURE- then Harris tries to eject and attack desantis! 🤡 on the next hurricane Milton ,even walking straight to the press to make a scene, thinking she had something to say, how long have we seen her run from the press- she wanted to politicize the hurricane-
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WRIC - ABC 8News3 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Chesterfield firefighters save cat stuck in storm drain
    WRIC - ABC 8News14 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WRIC - ABC 8News3 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WRIC - ABC 8News14 hours ago
    Executive order to better prepare Virginia for future wildfires
    WRIC - ABC 8News21 hours ago
    Over 1 million voters cast early ballots in North Carolina
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Richmond man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
    WRIC - ABC 8News21 hours ago
    Actress from ‘Scandal’ and ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ stops in Richmond, surprises girls group
    WRIC - ABC 8News4 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WRIC - ABC 8News3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Final Richmond mayoral forum to take place Wednesday night
    WRIC - ABC 8News3 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    38-year-old man arrested in connection to Goochland stabbing
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Virginia lawmakers urge voters to approve Constitutional Amendment on November ballot
    WRIC - ABC 8News16 hours ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WRIC - ABC 8News21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy