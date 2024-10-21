Chesterfield police warns residents to expect heavy traffic near fairgrounds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department warns residents to expect heavy traffic tomorrow for the county’s Trunk or Treat event at the fairgrounds.

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation’s Trunk or Treat will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

According to Chesterfield police, residents can expect a traffic increase in the area starting at 5:30 p.m.

Police have release a few guidelines and road closures, as followed:

Drivers who don’t plan to attend the Trunk or Treat are recommended to avoid the area of the fairgrounds between 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Drivers attending the Trunk or Treat will be advised to park at L.C. Bird Hight School near the football field, Chesterfield Career and Technical Center, O.B. Gates Elementary School and Chesterfield Utilities Center.

ADA parking will be offered in the L.C. Bird High School south parking lot.

No parking is permitted at L.C. Bird High School’s baseball fields.

Guests are advised to enter and exit the Trunk or Treat through Courthouse Road.

If you would like to sign-up for emergency alerts for the Trunk or Treat, text CFIELDTorT to 888777.

