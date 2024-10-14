Open in App
    Learn how to preserve family history materials at Richmond Public Library

    By Katelyn Harlow,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2153dV_0w67wd8z00

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have photographs, documents or other materials capturing special family memories or your family’s history? Richmond Public Library will host an event where attendees will learn how to preserve their collection of family history materials.

    From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, attendees will meet in the Hull Street meeting room of the Hull Street Branch Library, where Richmond Public Library’s Special Collections Librarian, Chloe McCormick will discuss how you can inventory, preserve and store your collection.

    McCormick will cover photographs, slides, scrapbooks, VHS tapes, negatives, film and more. After the presentation, McCormick will be available for questions and one-on-one consultations, according to organizers.

    Registration is required. To register or find more information about the event, visit Richmond Public Library’s website .

