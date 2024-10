Police: Multiple people hurt in Richmond crash, juvenile driver at fault

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed into each other in Richmond’s Northside.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

According to police, two vehicles had been involved in the accident. One of the drivers, a juvenile, had allegedly failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Passengers from both vehicles were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police did not specify how many people in total were injured.

Police said charges are currently pending for the juvenile driver.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.