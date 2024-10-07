Open in App
    Pro-Palestinian protesters in Richmond make voices heard on anniversary of war in Gaza

    By Jamal Williams,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GeK7D_0vy1h3jd00

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A group of pro-Palestinian protestors marched from Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Monroe Park Campus to the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond on the one-year anniversary of the beginning of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

    Students protested the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, demanded a ceasefire and urged university leaders, as well as state lawmakers, to do their part to stop the war.

    Monday’s demonstration was part of the group’s “Week of Rage,” during which students will continue honoring Palestinians who lost their lives during the war. This is just the most recent demonstration by members of the VCU community in the support of Palestinians over the last year.

    On April 26, thirteen people, including six VCU students, were arrested during a protest outside of the James Branch Cabell Library on VCU’s Monroe Park campus. On May 11, VCU graduates walked out of the Greater Richmond Convention Center during their graduation ceremony as Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

