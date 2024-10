Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Richmond selected for NASA rover challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASA recently announced the 75 schools that were selected to take part in an International Rover Challenge — and Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Richmond is one of them.

Saint Mary’s Catholic School is one of only two middle schools that were selected by NASA out of the 75 student teams chosen to participate in the 31st annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC).

NASA MSFC HERC is the annual engineering competition – one of NASA’s longest standing challenges – held its concluding event April 19 and April 20, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

The students selected from Saint Mary’s will be a part of the newly added Remote-Control Division, and are required to pitch an engineering design for a human-powered rover that will compete at HERC. The design will simulate astronauts piloting a vehicle as well as exploring the lunar surface while having to overcome different obstacles.

HERC will take place at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center near the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and is scheduled to begin on April 11, 2025. The challenge is a part of Artemis Student Challenges, which aims to encourage students to pursue STEM-related careers.

