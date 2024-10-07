Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRIC - ABC 8News

    Tuition program for military dependents expected to continue growing, potentially costing Virginia schools

    By Tyler Englander,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OGpd_0vxtbpCq00

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new state study is giving better look at the finances of a program meant to help the kids and spouses of qualified disabled military veterans go to college.

    On Monday, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), Virginia’s non-partisan state research agency, released its report on the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP), which waives college tuition at public colleges and universities in Virginia for the children and spouses of qualified disabled military veterans.

    Earlier this year, lawmakers made changes to the program, including requiring qualified students to pursue other sources of financial aid before accessing the state program, potentially requiring them to pay some money out of pocket. However, after months of backlash, lawmakers reversed course and repealed the changes.

    “We paid our part. We paid our dues in service of our country and promises were made as far as when you return from service, so we want that promise kept,” said Ed Mann of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Virginia.

    On Monday, JLARC found that the program will likely continue to grow, leading to colleges and universities losing revenue as a result of the tuition waivers.

    “It’s information which is helpful to understand how do we fund this very important veterans program and also make it sustainable for the higher education institutions,” State Senator Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) told 8News.

    In the report, JLARC found that the future impact on colleges could be reduced further by restricting who’s eligible for the program or by using state funding to offset schools’ losses.

    “Clawbacks should not be on the table for something that we promised,” said McPike. “I think if there are other eligibility requirements or other things that we could understand from the Department of Veterans Services data standpoint, that’s helpful, but I think we need more information at this point.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Katherine Wilton
    1d ago
    Well? Didn't EVERY SINGLE FAMILY GIVE UP FOR Serving???? I AM SO MAD THAT I WANT TO SPIT! AND GUESS WHAT? ONLY MY FATHER WAS A Veteran. GET EVERY ADVANTAGE. YOU DESERVE IT!! 💞💪💞
    Aaron
    1d ago
    We earned the program. So it is what it is.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Amid cyberattack, nation’s largest water utility pauses billing
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    ‘Treasure map’ leads to two guilty pleas in IOW after officers find buried fentanyl
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    WRIC - ABC 8News16 hours ago
    Report finds 3 Virginia universities at ‘some risk’ of shutdown due to finances
    WRIC - ABC 8News22 hours ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    WRIC - ABC 8News3 days ago
    16-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Suspect arrested in connection to 16-year-old stabbed in Chesterfield
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Several people injured in crash on River Road in Western Henrico
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Henrico Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ as homicide, victim identified
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and the same is likely for Milton: Scientists
    WRIC - ABC 8News4 hours ago
    State agencies remind drivers to be careful during deer mating season
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    GalaxyCon’s Nightmare Weekend comes to Richmond this weekend
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    Wobble Tracker: Live updates on Hurricane Milton’s path — and where it may make landfall
    WRIC - ABC 8News4 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Big Ol’ Fish: October 4, 2024
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Police: Woman struck by vehicle in Williamsburg, in critical condition
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago
    6 people, including 3 children, hurt in crash involving Suffolk school bus
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    PHOTOS: Goochland firefighters save puppy stuck in child’s toy
    WRIC - ABC 8News1 day ago
    Henrico County celebrates entomology with Bug Bizarre
    WRIC - ABC 8News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy