    • WRIC - ABC 8News

    Tractor-trailer hauling paper products catches fire on I-295 in Henrico County

    By Katelyn Harlow,

    2 days ago

    HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are seeing delays on Interstate 295 Monday morning in Henrico County due to a tractor-trailer fire.

    At 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, Virginia State Police responded to I-295 South on the Varina-Enon Bridge in Henrico County for a tractor-trailer that caught fire.

    After initial investigation, police said it was found that the truck struck the bridge on the right side before catching fire. It was hauling paper products.

    The driver was not injured and charges are pending, according to police.

    The southbound lanes are closed in the area for cleanup.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5z3E_0vokmfs900
      (Photo: Henrico County Police Division)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jmpim_0vokmfs900
      (Photo: Virginia State Police)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOQck_0vokmfs900
      (Photo: Virginia State Police)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWSpB_0vokmfs900
      (Photo: Virginia State Police)

    For real-time traffic updates, visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website .

