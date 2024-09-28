Open in App
    Person shot walks into medical center, Richmond Police investigating

    By Marysa Tuttle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqmBm_0vmyHf7k00

    RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim reportedly walked into a medical center with a gunshot wound Friday night.

    At around 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, Richmond Police received a call for a shooting victim who reportedly walked into VCU Medical Center.

    According to police, the male victim was shot in his upper right thigh, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening as of 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    While being interviewed by Major Crimes Detectives, the victim said the shooting occurred in the area of Boston Avenue and Richmond Highway.

    The Richmond Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident can call the department at 804-646-5112 .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

    7 seven 7
    2d ago
    I PRAY FOR A QUICK RECOVERY🙏🤍
