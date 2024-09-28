Person shot walks into medical center, Richmond Police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim reportedly walked into a medical center with a gunshot wound Friday night.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, Richmond Police received a call for a shooting victim who reportedly walked into VCU Medical Center.

According to police, the male victim was shot in his upper right thigh, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening as of 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

While being interviewed by Major Crimes Detectives, the victim said the shooting occurred in the area of Boston Avenue and Richmond Highway.

The Richmond Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident can call the department at 804-646-5112 .

