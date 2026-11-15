Photo Credit: WWE

WWE has been putting together the pieces to round up a scintillating Survivor Series: Wargames PLE. However, their preparations have taken a hit as a key participant in a major match has suffered an injury that has cast doubts about his involvement.

The aforementioned star could miss out on representing his country in the Team USA vs. Team Mexico match at the Survivor Series: Wargames PLE.

Rey Fenix suffers possible injury, puts his Survivor Series status in doubt

According to a report from False Finish, Rey Fenix suffered a hand injury during the latest round of AAA tapings. The silver lining is that the injury didn’t seem too bad, as the Mexican star finished the match. However, according to the report, he was favouring the injury throughout.

One half of the current World Tag Team Champions expressed his excitement to join Team Mexico and honor his country and lucha libre when team leader Rey Mysterio unveiled Fenix as the newest member of the team on WWE SmackDown. However, now his inclusion could be in jeopardy.

The report states, “False Finish has learned that AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix suffered an injury to his hand at the latest AAA tapings. Fénix was able to finish the match but was favoring the injury throughout. We will provide updates if we hear more.”

The Mexican star has been enjoying a good spell of momentum in recent weeks. He won the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Je’Von Evans at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. He had looked to extend his string of good showings with a spirited display for his country at Survivor Series. Moreover, the opportunity allowed for an exciting reunion with his brother Penta. However, his status for the PLE now looks uncertain.

An update regarding his condition could emerge as soon as next week on WWE programming if the situation is dire. Nevertheless, if the injury isn’t severe or is manageable, WWE could keep him away from participating in matches until Survivor Series: Wargames on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. We will have to await confirmation about his status leading up to the PLE at the end of this month.

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The post WWE Star Suffers Injury During AAA Tapings, Putting Survivor Series Plans at Risk— Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.