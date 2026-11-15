Photo credit: AEW

The former AEW World Champion is finally back in AEW. MJF made his surprise return at Full Gear on November 14, attacking Will Ospreay moments after he successfully defended his title against Kyle Fletcher.

Ospreay had just gone through a tough battle with Fletcher. He managed to pick up the victory and retain the AEW World Championship. However, the champion barely had any time to celebrate before an unexpected attacker entered the picture.

MJF returns to AEW after Full Gear main event

A masked man appeared out of nowhere and attacked Ospreay from behind. He then removed the mask and revealed himself to be MJF.

Friedman also brought his famous Triple B championship belt with him. He stood over the fallen Ospreay while holding the title and made his intentions clear. As the United Empire came running back to get their hands on him, MJF ran away through the crowd.

MJF’s return comes after more than two months away from AEW TV. His last appearance came at All In on August 30, where he competed in the Casino Gauntlet. He did make an appearance at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy on October 25.

There had been some recent signs that his comeback was close. Recently, it was reported that MJF could make his return soon, and it was also hinted that AEW had a major storyline planned for the former champion.

It looks like those reports were right. MJF returned and immediately went after the man holding the AEW top title.

MJF had already made his plans clear during his absence. Earlier, he spoke about his return and said that he would go after whoever held the AEW World Championship. He has also continued carrying the Triple B belt despite losing the AEW World title. MJF still believes he is the rightful champion and refuses to accept anyone else holding the title.

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The post AEW Star Makes Big Return, Crashes Will Ospreay’s Full Gear Victory Celebration appeared first on Wrestlezone.