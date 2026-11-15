Photo credit: AEW

AEW Full Gear 2026 delivered another chaotic chapter in the rivalry between The Cut and The Death Riders, with The Conglomeration joining forces against their common enemies on November 14.

The Anarchy in the Arena match featured weapons, unexpected appearances, and several wild moments, but one finishing sequence ultimately decided which faction walked away victorious.

The Cut, featuring Jay White, David Finlay, Clark Connors, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, faced Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

Jay White leads The Cut to victory in AEW Full Gear Anarchy in the Arena

The action started before everyone reached the ring, with The Cut attacking members of The Conglomeration during their entrance. Moxley’s arrival to “Wild Thing” brought the Death Riders into the fight, while Garcia later added some unusual entertainment by performing his signature dance to DMX’s “Party Up.”

The violence soon took over. Cassidy introduced broken glass into the ring, while White and Connors attempted to use a heated branding iron on Strong. Marina Shafir intervened to protect him, and Wheeler Yuta subsequently joined the chaos.

There were plenty of surprise appearances, too. The Phoenix Suns mascot, Go the Gorilla, entered the fight and sprayed the Gunns with a cannon before Austin took him out. Shane Taylor Promotions also became involved, while Mercedes Moné and CMLL’s Kemalito made appearances. Willow Nightingale eventually chased Moné away.

The closing moments featured another brutal exchange, with The Cut sending Kidd through a flaming table. White then turned his attention to Moxley, connecting with the Blade Runner and driving his opponent onto shattered glass.

That was enough to secure the pinfall and give The Cut the victory over the combined forces of The Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

The result marks a significant win for the newly formed faction, which has now taken down two groups that temporarily put their differences aside. With The Cut gaining momentum, AEW’s faction warfare has another major player making its presence felt.

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