Photo Credit: AEW

One of the monumental and technically complex matches on the AEW Full Gear card was between Tommaso Ciampa and Ilja Dragunov. This wasn’t the pair’s first in-ring face-off, and it seems that their chemistry hasn’t faded after their last match as part of a tag-team bout and a singles encounter in 2025.

Tommaso Ciampa loses the National Championship as Ilja Dragunov claims gold

Dragunov becomes the new AEW National Champion after beating Tommaso Ciampa at Full Gear. The match went back and forth until the very end. Dragunov realized he couldn’t win the match via a count-out, so he brought his opponent back into the ring.

The pair exchanged move after move as the crowd went berserk. Dragunov hit Ciampa with a knee lift and a power bomb. He followed that up with a perfect D-Bomb and emerged as the new National Champion.

Interestingly, both Ciampa and Dragunov are former WWE roster members. Ciampa was part of WWE in two separate tenures. He eventually returned to WWE in 2015 and established himself in a lengthy tenure there that lasted 11 years.

Ciampa wrestled on the NXT and RAW brands and was part of the DIY tag team. He was the NXT Champion twice, NXT Tag Team Champion once, and WWE Tag Team Champion twice. Since coming to AEW, he has won the TNT Championship once and went into the above-mentioned match as the National Champion.

Meanwhile, Dragunov is among the latest recruits of AEW, joining the promotion as recently as October 2026 at WrestleDream. Previously, during his tenure at WWE, Dragunov held the US Championship once. After his win against Ciampa, the commentators teased that Dragunov would be a fighting champion. Given his history, that prediction was hardly surprising.

Meanwhile, after his loss, a frustrated Ciampa set his sights on the Continental Classic.

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