Photo Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio’s troubles in AAA took another major turn during the November 14 episode of AAA on FOX.

After being indefinitely suspended the previous week, the WWE Hall of Famer returned to address the accusations against him, only to face an even bigger setback involving his position as General Manager.

The latest confrontation saw Dorian Roldán take his dispute with Mysterio to another level, with the show’s closing authority shift leaving the former champion on the outside looking in.

Dorian Roldán replaces Rey Mysterio as AAA interim general manager

Roldán opened the broadcast by repeating his allegations that Mysterio had abused his authority and engaged in an affair with AAA President Marisela Peña, Roldán’s mother. Mysterio subsequently confronted him, denied the claims, and called Roldán a liar. He also accused him of disrespecting his own mother.

However, Roldán had more than accusations to deliver. He announced that the AAA Board of Directors had appointed him as the interim General Manager, taking over the position Mysterio had held since May.

His first decision was to have security escort the WWE Hall of Famer out of the arena. Mysterio attempted to return to confront Roldán, but security prevented him from reaching the ring. The decision drew boos from the audience as Roldán celebrated his new authority.

The dispute began on the November 7 broadcast, when Roldán secured Mysterio’s indefinite suspension after filing complaints over alleged abuse of executive power. His accusations included endangering wrestlers, assaulting a spectator and interfering in championship matches.

Despite losing his AAA position, Mysterio confirmed during the confrontation that he would still captain Team Mexico against Cody Rhodes’ Team USA at Survivor Series on November 28.

Roldán’s appointment also gives him control of AAA’s on-screen direction, with his first major authority move putting Mysterio out of the General Manager’s office. The battle for power in AAA, however, is far from settled.

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The post Rey Mysterio Suspended Indefinitely as WWE Announces Replacement as AAA GM appeared first on Wrestlezone.