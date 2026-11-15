Photo Credit: AEW

AEW Full Gear 2026 featured a hard-fought battle for the Women’s World Tag Team Championships as Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor defended their gold against Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron on November 14.

Both teams had their moments, but the challengers needed one decisive opening to turn the title contest in their favor.

Statlander and Cameron, collectively known as Wrathlander, earned their opportunity by winning a three-way match against Divine Dominion and the Sisters of Sin at Collision: Grand Slam France in October.

Their championship match was initially scheduled for WrestleDream, but it was postponed following an injury to Hayter.

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron capture AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships

The Brawling Birds controlled stretches of the contest, repeatedly isolating Cameron and combining their attacks to keep Statlander away from the action. Hayter also came close to putting the challengers away, but Kris Statlander repeatedly interrupted the pin attempts.

Cameron eventually fought back, even catching Hayter in a half-crab submission. Windsor broke up the hold, and the champions soon attempted to set up their Two Birds One Stone finishing combination.

However, Harley Cameron prevented Hayter from completing the move by pulling her out of the ring. That gave Statlander the opening she needed against Alex Windsor.

With the champions’ teamwork momentarily disrupted, Statlander connected with Saturday Night Fever and secured the three-count. The victory crowned Wrathlander the new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions.

The result brings The Brawling Birds’ championship reign, which began in late August, to an end. Hayter and Windsor had several opportunities to retain their titles, but Cameron’s timely intervention proved crucial in the closing moments.

For Statlander and Cameron, the Full Gear victory marks the beginning of their championship reign together. Wrathlander now has the gold, while the former champions will have to regroup after seeing their title run come to an end.

Read More: Samoa Joe Has a Chilling Message for Jack Perry at Full Gear After AEW Tailgate Brawl

The post New Champions Emerge in AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Showdown at Full Gear appeared first on Wrestlezone.