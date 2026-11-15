Photo Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe has finally responded to Jack Perry’s latest provocation. The former AEW World Champion isn’t interested in settling their differences with a handshake.

During the November 14 Full Gear broadcast, Joe delivered a chilling warning to Perry after the latter borrowed one of his most devastating finishing moves earlier in the evening.

Joe was originally expected to attend Full Gear in Phoenix, Arizona. However, the FAA’s nationwide flight grounding disrupted his travel plans and prevented him from reaching the venue.

Instead, he addressed Perry through a remote video promo.

Samoa Joe threatens to strangle Jack Perry after Muscle Buster taunt

The confrontation began during the opening match of the Full Gear Tailgate Brawl pre-show. Perry defeated The Beast Mortos after hitting a piledriver and running knee, but he wasn’t finished making his point.

Before delivering the Muscle Buster — the signature move associated with Joe — Perry looked into the camera and declared, “Samoa Joe, this is for you, you son of a b*tch.” After securing the victory, Perry continued calling for Joe to confront him, even daring him to “kill him.”

Joe clearly wasn’t amused by the tribute. In response, he questioned whether Perry’s decision to send messages in his absence or his lack of judgment was more frustrating.

He explained that Jack Perry had been warned against provoking him, before promising to track him down and deliver an uncompromising beating. Samoa Joe also addressed Perry’s long-standing desire to earn his respect through a handshake.

However, that courtesy appears to be off the table. Joe warned that Perry would experience plenty of shaking when he strangled him unconscious in the middle of the ring.

Joe also confirmed that he intends to find Perry and settle the matter physically. His warning points toward a confrontation on the next episode of AEW Dynamite, where Perry could finally get the response he’s been asking for — just not the handshake he had in mind.

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The post Samoa Joe Has a Chilling Message for Jack Perry at Full Gear After AEW Tailgate Brawl appeared first on Wrestlezone.