Photo Credit: AEW

AEW Full Gear 2026 featured a violent showdown for the World Trios Championship as Swerve Strickland and The New Level challenged “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido in a Texas Death Match on November 14.

With a heated rivalry reaching its latest chapter, neither team held back in a contest that pushed all six competitors to their limits.

The match followed a series of championship exchanges throughout 2026. Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed initially defeated Page, Brody King, and Bandido at All In in August, only for the champions to regain the titles at WrestleDream in October.

Swerve Strickland and The New Level Win AEW World Trios Championships

Strickland demanded Texas Death rules after losing the championships, hoping to repeat his victory over Page at Full Gear 2023. Page initially rejected the idea to protect his teammates, but Strickland’s attack on Bandido, which included bloodying him and taking his mask, changed the situation. Bandido pushed for the stipulation, and the champions ultimately accepted.

The match featured barbed wire, thumbtacks, chairs, chains, and several punishing exchanges. Brody King used tack-covered gloves, while Hangman and Strickland traded stapler shots. The violence continued as competitors crashed through barbed-wire tables, and Kofi delivered a Boom Drop through glass and chairs onto Page.

Page appeared close to turning the tables late in the match, connecting with multiple Buckshot Lariats. However, Strickland avoided another attempt and caught his rival with a chair counter.

As the referee’s count approached its conclusion, Strickland delivered House Call, leaving Page unable to answer the count. The knockout victory crowned Strickland and The New Level as the new AEW World Trios Champions.

The trio has now reclaimed the gold from Page and Brodido, adding another chapter to their back-and-forth championship rivalry. With the titles changing hands again, the AEW trios division has a new champion heading into the next stage of competition.

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The post AEW Crowns New Trios Champions After a Vicious Full Gear Texas Death Match appeared first on Wrestlezone.