Photo credit: AEW

Pro wrestling veteran Adam Copeland experienced a devastating loss at the hands of Kazuchika Okada at AEW Full Gear today at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The match for the AEW International title soon turned into a personal and brutal affair.

Kazuchika Okada dominates Adam Copeland to retain the AEW International Championship

The opening match of the main card of AEW Full Gear was between Copeland and Kazuchika Okada for the AEW International title. Heading into the bout, AEW built hype by underscoring the legendary careers of both stars.

Copeland has amassed a legendary career due to his lengthy tenure at WWE. Going by the ring name Edge, Copeland won almost every title WWE had to offer, including the WWE Championship four times and the Heavyweight Championship seven times.

At AEW, he has held the AEW TNT Championship twice and the World Tag Team Championship once. He has also garnered mainstream popularity due to various acting roles.

Meanwhile, wrestling fans know Okada for his legendary 18-year run at New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). During this period, he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship seven times. At AEW, he is an established member of the Don Callis Family stable and has held multiple titles. He went into the above-mentioned match against Copeland as the AEW International Champion.

If fans were hoping for a balanced match between these two icons, they were likely disappointed. It appears Copeland, who has previously announced he will retire in 2027, has decided to be incredibly generous in the final few months of his career.

The Full Gear title match was quite one-sided. Okada performed several of his signature moves on Copeland, and they definitely looked brutal. However, the AEW International Champion didn’t immediately end proceedings. He bided his time and dished out some harrowing punishment. Copeland showed glimpses of defiance in a few spots, but they were few and far between.

Ultimately, Okada scored a convincing win and then returned to administer one last devastating blow to Copeland.

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The post Adam Copeland Suffers Brutal Defeat Against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Full Gear appeared first on Wrestlezone.