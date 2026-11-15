Photo Credit: WWE

AEW Full Gear 2026 delivered a major surprise for the tag team division when two former WWE champions made their unexpected arrival on November 14.

The newcomers wasted little time making an impact, targeting two established teams before receiving an interesting welcome from another prominent tag team.

The former Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, appeared under new identities as Jacob and Drew Kasper.

Their debut took place immediately after The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jake Doyle and Mark Davis.

Jacob and Drew Kasper join forces with FTR after AEW Full Gear Debut

Following the title match, the Motor City Machine Guns entered the ring to congratulate The Young Bucks and raise their hands. However, the celebration didn’t last long, as the Kasper Brothers stormed the ring and attacked both teams.

FTR then made their way to the ring, initially teasing a confrontation with the newcomers. Instead, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler joined the newcomers, helping lay waste to The Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns. Stokely Hathaway also appeared to celebrate alongside the group, reuniting with the brothers after previously managing them in NXT.

The connection between FTR and the Kasper Brothers is particularly interesting. Both teams have been viewed as stylistic rivals in discussions about the best technical tag teams of their generation, although they never competed against each other in a sanctioned WWE match. FTR left WWE in 2020, before the brothers joined the company.

The arrival follows Julius and Brutus’ WWE departure after their contracts expired. During their run, they captured the NXT Tag Team Championships and won the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before joining the main roster as part of American Made.

Now operating under new names, Jacob and Drew have landed in AEW with FTR seemingly in their corner. Their first appearance has already put The Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns in their sights, giving the tag team division a fresh alliance to keep an eye on.

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The post Ex-WWE Tag Team Champs Make AEW Debut at Full Gear, Ally With Former Rivals appeared first on Wrestlezone.