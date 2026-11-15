Photo credit: AEW

AEW Full Gear 2026‘s Tailgate Brawl pre-show underwent a late change after nationwide flight groundings left one scheduled competitor unable to reach Phoenix.

The disruption forced AEW to rethink the TBS Championship match just hours before the show, but the title defense went ahead with a different lineup.

Queen Aminata was originally scheduled to defend her championship against Persephone and Maya World.

However, World couldn’t make the event because of the travel disruption caused by the FAA grounding on Friday, November 13. AEW subsequently added Hyan and Skye Blue, turning the scheduled three-way into a four-way contest.

Queen Aminata retains TBS Championship in four-way match at Full Gear after Maya World misses out

The match had been set up on the November 11 episode of Dynamite and Collision. Aminata had defended her title against Blue and Hyan before Persephone attacked her following a distraction involving Britt Baker. World then appeared to make the save, leading to the original three-way match being announced.

Baker joined the Tailgate Brawl broadcast on commentary and later became involved in the closing sequence. She picked up the TBS Championship and passed it toward Persephone, who was looking to use the belt against her opponents. However, Skye Blue interrupted the plan, and Aminata eventually took Baker out of the action.

The champion then continued fighting through the closing exchanges. After Hyan and Persephone traded attacks, Aminata placed Persephone near a chair at ringside and hit a dropkick from the apron. Hyan followed with a dive on the champion, but Aminata recovered once both returned to the ring.

A headbutt set up the finish, with Aminata hitting Off With Her Head on Hyan to secure the pinfall and retain the TBS Championship.

Despite the last-minute reshuffle, the title remained with Aminata. Maya World missed her scheduled opportunity, while Hyan and Blue stepped into the championship picture at short notice.

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