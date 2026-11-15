Photo Credit: AEW

Big Boom AJ kept his perfect record intact at AEW Full Gear 2026, extending his undefeated run to eight victories.

The Costco Guys star teamed with QT Marshall, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal for the Tailgate Brawl pre-show, where they faced four members of the Don Callis Family.

The opposing team featured Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer.

Both sides had opportunities to take control, with the match breaking down into a series of exchanges before the finish brought AJ’s signature move into play.

Big Boom AJ reaches 8-0 record after AEW Full Gear victory

The closing sequence began when Rocky Romero attempted his trademark sliding attack, only for Darius Martin to intercept him with a knee strike. Martin then sent Romero in AJ’s direction, allowing Big Boom to deliver his Powerboom powerbomb.

Matt Sydal followed up with a Shooting Star Press, but it was Martin who secured the victory. As the legal competitor, he covered Romero and picked up the pinfall for his team with a lateral press from Martin.

The win moves AJ’s AEW record to 8-0, keeping his undefeated streak alive for another appearance. His latest victory also adds another chapter to his partnership with Marshall, with the duo collectively known as Boom & Doom.

AJ made his AEW in-ring debut at Full Gear 2024, and he’s now gone two years without suffering a defeat in the promotion. His eight victories include seven wins on pay-per-view pre-shows and one on AEW Collision.

The latest result gives Big Boom another reason to celebrate. His record continues to do the talking inside the ring. With eight wins and no losses, AJ has kept the boom going every time he’s stepped into an AEW contest.

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The post AEW Star Continues Undefeated Streak at Full Gear appeared first on Wrestlezone.