Photo Credit: TNA Wrestling

According to a new report, a major TNA star will likely miss the Destination X PPV event this Sunday. The reported cause is the FAA grounding flights across the United States for several hours on Friday, disrupting plans for multiple wrestling shows slated to take place over the weekend.

Trey Miguel’s status for TNA Destination X remains uncertain amid flight disruptions

The initial plans for Destination X had Trey Miguel challenging Leon Slater for the TNA World Title in the show’s main event. However, a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider states that “unless there’s some sort of miracle,” Miguel won’t likely attend Destination X on Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Citing sources, the outlet reports that “a number of TNA talents” are finding themselves stuck at airports, “especially in the case of connecting flights into Canada.” Miguel is one among these talents.

Additionally, the report states that several TNA stars are trying to find a way to get to Canada and later drive to the event. However, it’s increasingly becoming “less and less likely” for many of them to be present at Destination X. As mentioned above, the FAA’s decision to ground multiple flights played a significant role in this development.

The report comes after TNA announced that the PPV event would still take place despite the issues. “The show must – and will – go on,” the promotion shared on X. “TNA Wrestling confirmed that Destination X is still set for Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, despite numerous travel issues resulting from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide ground stop across the United States on Friday. The Sunday show kicks off with the Countdown To Destination X, starting at 4 p.m. local time, leading into Destination X at 5 p.m.”

Moreover, the promotion quoted its President, Carlos Silva, as saying that there could be changes to the Destination X Card. At the time of this article’s composition, TNA hasn’t announced Miguel’s potential replacement.

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The post TNA Star Could Miss Destination X Despite Being Booked for Title Match — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.