Photo credit: AEW

AEW has revealed a redesigned look for its World Trios Championship belts, and the new design comes with a special tribute to PAC.

Benjamin Satterley, aka PAC, passed away on September 27, 2026, at 40. Since his death, AEW has found several ways to honor his legacy. The latest tribute ensures that his name will remain connected to the World Trios Championship for years to come.

PAC honored through redesigned AEW World Trios Championship titles

Shortly before AEW Full Gear began, AEW shared photos of its redesigned World Trios Championship belts on social media. The updated championships feature gold plates and black leather straps. However, the most meaningful details are the ones dedicated to PAC.

AEW shared the new design through its official X account.

“A new look with a special tribute. Get an up-close look at the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts, featuring details honoring Benjamin Satterley, AKA PAC,” AEW wrote.

One of the biggest additions is a memorial inscription on the back of the belt. It reads, “In Memory of Benjamin Satterley 1986-2026.”

The championship also features a special engraved side plate honoring PAC. These additions give the championships a permanent connection to one of the wrestlers who helped establish the division.

PAC was a two-time AEW World Trios Champion during his time with the company. His first reign came alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix as part of Death Triangle. He later captured the championships again with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. This time, he was part of the Death Riders faction.

PAC’s work in the trios division helped establish him as one of the company’s most important performers. The new belt design now recognizes that contribution.

AEW has already paid tribute to PAC in several ways since his passing. The company also redesigned this year’s Full Gear logo in his honor. Adding his name to the World Trios Championship belts is another meaningful step.

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