Photo credit: AEW

AEW Full Gear 2026 takes place tonight, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The PPV begins at 8 PM ET. Eight championship matches headline the show, with Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher.

The main event promises another chapter in the rivalry between Ospreay and Fletcher. Meanwhile, Mercedes Moné puts her Women’s World Championship on the line against Marina Shafir.

Adam Copeland also challenges Kazuchika Okada for the International Championship, while Ilja Dragunov looks to dethrone Tommaso Ciampa. The Young Bucks will defend their tag team gold against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle after their recent defeat in an Eliminator match. The card also features Anarchy in the Arena and a brutal Texas Deathmatch for the Trios Championship.

AEW Full Gear 2026 Match Card

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Brawling Birds (c) vs. Wrathlander

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW World Trios Championship – Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Adam Page & Brodido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland & The New Level

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Anarchy in the Arena: The Death Riders & The Conglomeration vs. The Cut

Full Gear Tailgate Brawl Results:

Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos

The match started with both men locking up. Perry briefly stepped outside to take a sip from a fan’s drink before returning to the ring. Mortos caught him with a shoulder tackle. Perry responded by sending Mortos over the top rope and hitting a chop to his chest.

Perry then climbed onto the barricade and hit a hurricanrana on Mortos.

Perry then connected with another strike. Mortos answered with a backbreaker and a clothesline. However, Perry turned things around with a wild-looking piledriver. He followed it up with a knee to the back of Mortos’ neck.

Perry then placed Mortos on the top rope and delivered a Muscle Buster to secure the victory.

Winner: Jack Perry

The Don Callis Family (Wardlow, El Clon & Kevin Knight w/RPG Vice, Lance Archer & Josh Alexander) vs. Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde & Jordan Cruz

Stewart noted that El Clon’s time away from action had given him a chance to study new moves. Clon showed off his new offense with an early enzuigiri and a powerslam Cutter. He later tagged Knight into the match with his foot, allowing Knight to hit a springboard dropkick.

Wardlow followed with the Powerbomb Symphony on Cruz, while Clon took out Wylde and Monroe with a one-foot springboard moonsault. Knight then finished things with the UFO Splash to pin Cruz and secure the win.

Winner: The Don Callis Family

After the match, Romero hyped Kyle Fletcher bringing the AEW World Championship back to the Family. Beretta then called out Boom & Doom for another fight.

Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall) & Sky Flight (Matt Sydal & Darius Martin w/Christopher Daniels) vs. The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Josh Alexander & RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

The match started with AJ running through a double clothesline attempt from Alexander and Romero. Darius got involved with a head scissors on Alexander. Archer soon found himself on the receiving end of punches from Boom & Doom. Sydal followed up with a flying Meteora on the big man.

Sydal continued his offense against Beretta with a series of kicks, a swinging leg drop, and a standing Sky Twister Press. However, The Don Callis Family managed to isolate Marshall until he managed to create an opening with a handspring back elbow.

AJ received the hot tag and cleared the ring. However, Alexander stopped the Boomsday Device with a lariat on Marshall. Archer then hit choke slams on Darius, Sydal, and Marshall.

RPG Vice later hit Strong Zero on Marshall, but AJ broke up the pin. The babyfaces eventually found their opening.

AJ hit a Powerboom and Sydal connected with a Shooting Star Press. Darius then covered Romero to secure the victory.

Winners: Boom & Doom & Sky Flight

Queen Aminata (c) vs. Persephone vs. Skye Blue vs. Hyan in a Four-Way Match for the TBS Championship

The match got off to a chaotic start. Persephone tried to grab the championship from the referee, but Blue and Hyan stopped her. They sent Persephone and Aminata crashing out of the ring. Blue then tried to pin Hyan, but she kicked out.

Aminata later took control with a double suplex on Persephone and Blue. However, the challengers kept coming. Aminata hit Blue with a twisting neckbreaker. She also used a chair to take out Blue before landing a meteora from the top rope.

Persephone almost won after hitting Blue with a Northern Lights suplex. She also used the championship belt to send Blue crashing face-first into it. Meanwhile, Aminata took out Baker and hit Persephone with a meteora.

Hyan then landed a dive through the middle rope, but Aminata hit Hyan with Off With Her Head and scored the pinfall.

Winner: Queen Aminata

AEW Full Gear Results:

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland

Okada took the early control. He trapped Copeland in a waist lock and landed several knees to his midsection and head. However, Copeland fought back and forced Okada to retreat outside the ring, where he regrouped with Don Callis.

Okada soon returned to the attack. He sent Adam Copeland shoulder-first into the ring steps and exposed part of the concrete floor. Copeland tried to confront Callis, but Okada used the distraction to catch him off guard.

Both men traded punches and forearms. Okada also attempted to use his championship belt, but the referee stopped him. Copeland nearly stole the win with a roll-up, but Okada kicked out.

Okada later dropped Copeland with a piledriver before Callis interfered again. He grabbed Copeland’s ankle. Copeland tried to hit Okada, who was standing at the apron. However, Okada held the belt, and Copeland hit his head straight on it. The Champion then delivered a DDT onto the exposed concrete.

Okada then carried Copeland in the ring and followed up with a Rainmaker to secure the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

After the match, Okada came running back and hit Copeland with another Rainmaker as he tried to get back to his feet.

Grade: B

The match was a bit slow at the beginning. Both men know how to draw and keep the crowd engaged. However, the match did feel a bit stretchy at times. Okada controlled the energy of the match with his heel persona.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

Matt Jackson and Doyle started the match. Doyle ran over Matt and pulled Nick Jackson into the ring. Davis hit Nick with a clothesline before the challengers dumped both champions out of the ring. Doyle hit Matt with a lariat, while Davis sent Nick crashing over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area.

Matt fought back with a Code Red on Davis. The Bucks followed it up with a BTE Trigger and looked to hit the Meltzer Driver. However, Davis stopped Nick and powerbombed him into the barricade. He then planted Nick with a piledriver, but Nick somehow kicked out.

Doyle tried to finish things with a powerbomb on Nick. Matt stepped in to help his brother and took Davis out on the outside. Nick then caught Doyle with a quick roll-up to secure the victory.

Winners: The Young Bucks

After the match, Motor City Machine Guns came out to celebrate with the champions. However, the celebration did not last long.

Kasper Brothers appeared. Drew and Jacob Kasper made their way to the ring and went after the Bucks, but the Motor City Machine Guns stepped in.

FTR then arrived and joined forces with the Kasper Brothers. Dax Harwood and Jacob even fought over one of the championship belts. Stokely eventually calmed things down and held up both AEW World Tag Team Championship belts.

Grade: A

The match was action-packed throughout. Neither team dominated the other for a sustained spell. Both teams capitalized on their specialty. Davis & Doyle brought their power game, while Bucks used their speed and agility. Some of the bumps even looked concerning.

It won’t be wrong to say that The Young Bucks somehow survived.

AEW World Trios Championship – Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Adam Page & Brodido (c) vs. Swerve Strickland & The New Level

The match was violent right from the opening bell. Strickland dared Page to come after him while the other four men started brawling. King sent Kofi out of the ring as Page and Creed fought inside. Bandido hit Strickland with a 21 Plex and took out all three opponents with a springboard moonsault.

King then brought out bundles of skewers and shoved them into the heads of Kofi and Creed. Creed responded by attacking King with his barbed wire-wrapped trombone. Page wrapped barbed wire around his fist and used it to punch Kofi, Creed, and Strickland. He also trapped Kofi in a crossface using the weapon.

The action got even more brutal. Bandido sent Strickland crashing onto a set of chairs with a Tornado DDT. King later sent Creed through a barbed wire-wrapped table with a cannonball. Page and Strickland then had a one-on-one moment using staple guns on each other’s chests.

King then brought in a glove covered in tacks and used it to attack Strickland and Creed. He also brought a bag of tacks into the ring. Creed managed to suplex him onto the tacks and hit dives on Page and Bandido. He then used a special glove that released pyro to take King down.

The match was going violent outside the ring too. Page smashed light tubes over Kofi, while King sent Strickland through a barbed wire table with a piledriver. Kofi also delivered a Boom Drop on Page from the announce desk. Page was placed on two chairs with a glass window on top of him before Kofi crashed through everything.

Bandido and Strickland had another exchange. Bandido sent Kofi through a barbed wire table before hitting a splash on Strickland, who was lying on a pile of tacks. Strickland later ripped off Bandido’s mask, but Page came to his rescue.

Page and Strickland traded heavy hits. However, Strickland survived and connected with a Dead Eye. He later brought a cinderblock into the ring, which New Level used to drive Bandido face-first into it.

King then took out New Level with a crossbody through a barbed wire frame. However, Strickland hit King with a Dead Eye on the ring steps. Page tried to finish Strickland with three Buckshot Lariats, but Strickland stopped the third attempt with a chair shot.

Strickland followed up with a House Call to put Page down and secure the victory.

Winners: Swerve Strickland & The New Level

Grade: A+

The match was the definition of pure violence.

All six men were completely unhinged. Sometimes, it felt like they weren’t even thinking of the match and clinching the win. They just wanted to hurt each other in every possible way. King’s entire upper body was bloodied. The match was very long, but it maintained the thrill throughout. The storytelling was great too. Credit goes to all six men.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Brawling Birds (c) vs. Wrathlander

Alex Windsor and Statlander started the match. Statlander quickly took control with a shoulder tackle and a chop. Hayter tagged in, and Windsor knocked Statlander down with a dropkick. Statlander later delivered a suplex to Hayter before Cameron entered the match and ran over her opponent. Statlander then bodyslammed Cameron on top of Hayter, but Hayter responded with a suplex.

The Brawling Birds worked together. Hayter and Windsor hit a Leg Sweep and big boot combination on Statlander. Cameron tagged back in, but Windsor caught her with an atomic drop. Hayter followed it up with a big boot and went for the cover. Cameron kicked out.

Windsor continued to stomp Cameron. She went for another pin, but Cameron stayed in the match. The Brawling Birds tried to hit a double clothesline, but Cameron moved out of the way. The Brawling Birds crashed into each other, giving Cameron an opening to roll up Windsor. However, Windsor kicked out.

Cameron and Windsor exchanged right hands while sitting on their partners’ shoulders. Cameron and Hayter continued the fight after getting back on their feet. Statlander then hit a missile dropkick on Hayter.

The Brawling Birds answered with a double clothesline on Statlander. They looked to follow it up with a spinebuster-clothesline combination, but Cameron pulled Hayter out of the ring as Windsor ran the ropes.

That gave Statlander an opening. She hit Saturday Night Fever on Windsor and covered her for the three-count.

Winners: Wrathlander

Grade: B

This was a pretty decent match. All four women had a tough task after the AEW World Trios Championship Texas Deathmatch, but they delivered an entertaining match. There was some lack of choreography at times, but the ladies managed it quite well.

Statlander and Cameron also earned a well-deserved title change.

AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

The match started. Dragunov took Ciampa down with a judo throw. He followed it up with grounded elbows and strikes. Ciampa fought back, but Dragunov continued to target him.

The action spilled outside the ring. Ciampa sent Dragunov into the barricade and steel steps. He then focused on Dragunov’s arm.

Dragunov struggled to fight back. He tried to hit the Constantine Special, only for his injured arm to give out. However, he found an opening and hit Ciampa’s exposed knee.

The two continued to trade big moves. Dragunov hit a German suplex, while Ciampa answered with an Avalanche Air Raid Crash. Ciampa later smashed Dragunov into the steel steps and followed it up with another knee attack.

Dragunov somehow survived and delivered a German suplex on the apron. He also hit the D-Bomb on the floor, but Ciampa managed to beat the referee’s count.

Back inside, Ciampa locked in a Fujiwara armbar. Dragunov escaped, and both men traded heavy strikes. Dragunov then caught Ciampa with a knee lift and a powerbomb before hitting the D-Bomb. This time, Ciampa had no answer.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Grade: B+

The match had some brutal spots. The start was a bit slow, and the match could have been a little shorter. However, both wrestlers knew what they had to do and kept the crowd engaged. Dragunov’s performance felt like he had been wrestling in AEW for years.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Shafir took control early with a wristlock. She took Moné down and trapped her in a head-and-arm scissors. Moné answered with a kick and multiple elbows. However, Shafir returned with a series of judo throws.

Moné later trapped Shafir in the corner and delivered a double stomp to her elbow. She followed it up with a hammerlock, a knee drop across the arm, and an armbreaker. Moné also connected with Sacrifice for a near fall.

Shafir locked in an armbar. She later hit a suplex, a pair of kicks, and a Rock Bottom. However, Moné kicked out.

Shafir even trapped Moné in Mother’s Milk on the floor. Moné had no choice but to tap, but the match continued as it was outside the ring.

Shafir also hit a Giant Swing and a headscissors driver that sent Moné crashing to the floor. She followed it up with a kick.

Mone eventually fought back with double knees to Shafir’s back before transitioning into the Statement Maker. Shafir managed to escape by rolling into a pin.

Shafir later reversed another Statement Maker attempt into the Brutalizer. However, Moné managed to roll Shafir into a pin while trapped in the submission.

Winner: Mercedes Moné

Grade: B+

The crowd was heavily invested in the match, thanks to Moné’s heel work and Shafir’s back-to-back taunts mid-match.

Moné stomping Shafir’s arm looked brutal. The close calls and the ending were well done, and it established Shafir as a top contender for sure.

Anarchy in the Arena: The Death Riders & The Conglomeration vs. The Cut

The action started before the bell. The Cut attacked The Conglomeration during their entrance, and the fight spread around the arena. The Death Riders then made their entrance.

Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong used forks, skewers, broken glass, trash cans, and everything else they could find. Moxley even shoved broken glass into David Finlay’s mouth. Meanwhile, Cassidy took a series of suplexes into the glass.

The Cut also tried to get Kidd on their side. Finlay and Clark Connors offered him a Cut t-shirt, and Kidd appeared to accept. However, he soon turned on them and smashed a chair into Finlay’s face.

Marina Shafir arrived to save Strong from being branded by The Cut. Wheeler Yuta also returned to help, only for Shane Taylor Promotions to interrupt. Kemalito later appeared and got involved in the fight before Claudio Castagnoli arrived.

Castagnoli ran through several members of The Cut and Shane Taylor Promotions. He even delivered a giant swing to Austin Gunn with a trash can over his head. He later powerbombed Shane Taylor through a table.

The action continued with more huge spots. O’Reilly and Strong hit a double suplex on Ace Austin through a table. Connors also speared Cassidy through the stage. Elsewhere, Finlay and The Cut set a table on fire before powerbombing Kidd through it.

Back in the ring, Moxley looked to finish the fight. However, everyone rushed in to break up his pin attempt. The brawl continued around the arena.

Moxley eventually found himself alone with Jay White. The Switchblade took advantage and hit the Blade Runner to score the pinfall.

Winner: The Cut

Grade: A

This match defined chaos. It definitely lived up to the stipulation. It was violent, bloody, and well choreographed somehow.

There was so much happening that the crowd always had something to scream about. The cameos were well executed. Castagnoli running through everyone and taking on multiple opponents alone was awesome.

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher took more than a minute to finally lock up. Ospreay started aggressively. However, Fletcher continued his attempts to get inside Ospreay’s head.

Both wrestlers had a test of strength. The match started picking up the pace. Fletcher showed off his superior strength and power. Ospreay was left stunned when Fletcher shrugged off a Hidden Blade attempt.

The action spilled outside the ring. Ospreay attempted a crossbody, but Fletcher caught him in midair. Ospreay then landed awkwardly against the barricade, giving Fletcher another opening to take control.

Fletcher continued targeting Ospreay’s back. He powered through a hurricanrana attempt and slammed Ospreay’s upper back onto the ring apron. Fletcher also scored a near-fall. Ospreay tried throwing punches, but Fletcher barely reacted to them.

Andrade got involved outside the ring. That distraction gave Ospreay an opening. He fired back with some chops and hit a Pele kick. He then followed up with a flying elbow strike.

Ospreay finally found some momentum after struggling much of the match. However, Fletcher had already done damage to Ospreay’s back.

Ospreay turned things around with a Michinoku Driver and suplexes. The Protostar also delivered a Styles Clash to Fletcher from the apron to the floor.

Ospreay returned to the ring first, but Fletcher barely beat the count. Ospreay immediately hit a springboard dropkick and followed it up with an OsCutter.

Ospreay teased the Hidden Blade, but Fletcher got back to his feet. The two traded punches before Ospreay landed a heavy kick to Fletcher’s midsection. Despite that, Fletcher came back with a one-armed powerbomb.

Fletcher then landed a brain buster and nearly scored the victory. He followed up with a kick to Ospreay’s neck, but The Protostar answered with an avalanche OsCutter.

Ospreay continued targeting Fletcher’s stomach with back-to-back punches.

Fletcher eventually escaped and sent him crashing into the second turnbuckle. He later looked for a brain buster from the top rope, but Ospreay hit back with three superkicks.

Both men then traded Hidden Blades. Ospreay added a Styles Clash, but Fletcher survived. Ospreay then climbed the ropes for a Black Arrow tribute to PAC. Fletcher stopped him and hit an avalanche brain buster for another near-fall.

Fletcher later attempted another avalanche brain buster onto an exposed turnbuckle. The referee stopped him, allowing Ospreay to recover. Fletcher continued fighting and escaped another Hidden Blade.

Ospreay hit Stormbreaker, but Fletcher kicked out again. The final exchange saw Fletcher survive another Hidden Blade at one. Ospreay finally connected with a Tiger Driver to secure the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay

After the match, Andrade raised Ospreay’s hand while holding up his contract for an AEW World Championship match. United Empire then headed backstage as Ospreay celebrated with his title.

Suddenly, a masked man attacked the champion from behind. He pulled a custom AEW World Championship belt out of a bag. The man then removed his mask to reveal himself as MJF. He then escaped through the crowd before United Empire could reach him.

Meanwhile, medical officials helped Ospreay backstage as Full Gear went off the air.

Grade: B+

The match took a bit of extra time to pick up the pace. However, there was a lot of action and physicality involved. Both men pushed each other to their limits. The crowd was heavily involved.

However, the match lasted more than 40 minutes, which could have been less. Besides, kicking out of multiple back-to-back finishers decreases its credibility.

AEW Full Gear Review:

AEW Full Gear 2026 might go down as the best PPV of the year for the company. The Texas Deathmatch and Anarchy in the Arena were extremely wild and bloody. The Young Bucks vs. Davis and Doyle was another highlight. Kasper Brothers also made their debut, and MJF finally returned.

Fletcher vs. Ospreay also stood up to the expectations of a main event. Dragunov vs. Ciampa and Okada vs. Copeland were also good starters.

However, the biggest issue was the show’s runtime. At over six hours, some matches felt unnecessarily stretched at times.

Grade: B+

Read More: Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley for Helping AEW Star Rise to Prominence

The post AEW Full Gear Results: Review, Grades, Card For November 14 appeared first on Wrestlezone.