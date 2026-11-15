Photo Credit: AEW

AEW is getting ready to kick off another Continental Classic, and Tony Khan has revealed how fans will find out this year’s participants. The AEW President announced that the annual tournament’s selection show will air during NFL halftime.

The 2026 Continental Classic is scheduled to begin on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The show will take place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

The tournament will feature 12 wrestlers split into two groups, known as the Gold League and Blue League. Each competitor will face the other wrestlers in their respective block in a round-robin format.

Wrestlers earn points through wins and draws. The top performers from each league will advance to the semifinals, with the finalists competing for the tournament championship at AEW Worlds End.

Khan confirmed the plans during a live appearance ahead of AEW Full Gear. He said the selection show would grant fans a chance to catch up on the upcoming tournament while taking a break from Monday’s NFL action.

“Monday night, I will be co-hosting with the great Tony Schiavone the Continental Classic Selection special. We’ll be posting that on AEW, on our social media, halftime of Monday Night Football. I think that will be a great time for everybody to catch up on the Continental Classic, take a break from what should be, as always, great Monday Night Football,” Khan said.

AEW has not revealed the complete lineup for this year’s tournament yet. That will change during Monday’s special, with several names expected to join the competition.

The 2026 Continental Classic will mark the fourth edition of AEW’s annual round-robin tournament. Eddie Kingston won the inaugural competition in 2023. Kazuchika Okada followed with a victory in 2024, while Jon Moxley claimed the tournament last year.

Moxley enters this year’s competition as the reigning AEW Continental Champion. His championship status also guarantees him an automatic spot in the tournament.

The remaining participants will be revealed during Monday’s selection show. Khan also explained that he will take a closer look at the roster following Full Gear before deciding on the two blocks.

“I’ll be working very hard, coming out of this pay-per-view and reviewing who is capable of wrestling five times in five weeks against everybody in their block, and then potentially going to the semifinals and potentially the finals at Worlds End,” Khan said.

That means the results of Full Gear could play a role in determining who makes the final lineup.

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