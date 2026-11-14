Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE developmental talent Catalina White has revealed that she filmed an adult tape shortly before signing with the company in 2008. The former wrestler, who competed under the ring name Saylor James, also admitted that she kept the footage a secret from WWE officials during her time with the promotion.

White recently opened up about the experience during an appearance on the 2 Goons podcast. She discussed how she first entered the adult entertainment industry, why she regretted her decision, and how the footage eventually became public.

Catalina White opens up about keeping her adult entertainment past private while signing with WWE

White’s brief WWE career lasted from 2008 to 2009. Before getting involved in pro wrestling, White worked as a model for several women’s clothing and lingerie brands. Her work eventually brought her to a convention in Miami, Florida, where she met someone from the adult entertainment industry.

Speaking on the 2 Goons podcast, White explained that she had always been curious about the industry. After attending the convention, she received an invitation to a party and later traveled to Los Angeles to learn more about the business.

It eventually led to an opportunity to film an adult tape. White agreed to shoot the footage on the final day of her trip. However, she admitted that she regretted going through with the shoot and wanted nothing more to do with the project.

She received a major financial deal to continue working in the industry. According to White, the offer was worth around $300,000 to $400,000 per year. However, she turned it down.

White also tried to retrieve the footage from the agency. Unfortunately, she had already signed a waiver, and her request was denied.

Catalina White’s career took a different direction shortly after the shoot. Her agency presented her with an opportunity to try out for WWE in 2008.

She initially believed that the company wanted her to become an on-screen personality. White expressed interest in working as a backstage interviewer or ring announcer. She attended the tryout and was accepted.

However, things were different once she started training at Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), WWE’s developmental territory at the time. White explained that she was eventually expected to learn wrestling instead of focusing on interviews and other on-screen roles.

“They kind of tricked me a little bit…Once I got there, I was being like, ‘So, I want to do interviews, I want to do backstage interviews, maybe ring announcing.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. You could do that.’ And you just have to learn the basics. It’s fine. But once you got into school, no, man. You are wrestling,” White said.

Despite that, White continued her WWE journey under the name Saylor James.

However, she had another concern during her time with the company. White kept the adult footage a secret from WWE management and spent much of her run worrying that it would eventually become public.

According to her, the agency waited until she gained some recognition through WWE before releasing the tape. The footage eventually surfaced in 2009.

However, the release of the footage did not emerge as the reason White’s WWE career came to an end. Her release came after she got a tattoo without receiving approval from WWE management.

Read More: WWE’s Bruce Prichard Breaks Silence Amid Health Reports

The post Former WWE Star Kept Adult Tape Secret Before Signing With Company appeared first on Wrestlezone.