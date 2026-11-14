Drew McIntyre Compares CM Punk to Charles Manson, His Fans to Zombies

Photo Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre has once again made his feelings about CM Punk perfectly clear, and his latest comments are among his most personal yet.

During an appearance on AwayDays’ Shirt Shopping series, the Scottish Warrior discussed his long-running hostility towards Punk and made an extraordinary comparison involving the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre initially brought up Punk while discussing his dislike of seeing certain athletes succeed. He even admitted that he had previously prayed for an injury to affect his former rival.

“Except CM Punk. I prayed for it, and it happened,” McIntyre revealed. He added that he wasn’t particularly religious but had asked for exactly that outcome.

Drew McIntyre explains his Charles Manson comparison of CM Punk

The conversation later turned to whether McIntyre disliked Celtic or Punk more. The Scottish star made it clear that his rivalry with the Chicago native was far more personal than a sporting rivalry.

“He’s a genuinely horrible person,” McIntyre said before questioning the positive reception Punk continues to receive from sections of the WWE Universe.

However, his strongest criticism came when he compared Punk’s influence over wrestling fans to that of notorious criminal Charles Manson.

“He’s got Charles Manson-like qualities. That, I’ll give it to him. Because he believes the BS he says and everyone follows him like freaking zombies,” McIntyre stated.

The former World Heavyweight Champion also referenced his degree in criminology, claiming that he repeatedly presented facts about Punk but struggled to convince people to reconsider their opinions.

“I could stand there and point out the facts, which I did constantly,” McIntyre explained. He urged people to conduct their own research rather than accepting everything Punk says.

The hostility between the two dates back to their memorable 2024 rivalry, which produced singles matches at SummerSlam, Bash in Berlin, and Bad Blood.

Despite their previous battles taking place inside the ring, McIntyre’s latest comments show that the personal animosity remains. Punk, meanwhile, is preparing to represent Team USA against Team Mexico at Survivor Series.

Read More: Alexa Bliss Details Serious Medical Complications After Childbirth & Its Impact

The post Drew McIntyre Compares CM Punk to Charles Manson, His Fans to Zombies appeared first on Wrestlezone.