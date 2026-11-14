Photo Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A serious boat crash on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, November 13, unfolded close to a Juggalo Championship Wrestling event. This put several wrestlers in view of the unfolding emergency.

While the show took place at Mardi Gras World, the incident across the river quickly drew attention away from the action inside the venue.

Bryan Alvarez first highlighted the connection. He revealed that performers at the independent wrestling event witnessed passengers jumping from the damaged vessel.

Wrestlers witness passengers jumping from riverboat during New Orleans crash

“This was right across from a Juggalo Championship Wrestling show and there were wrestlers that saw people jumping off the ship,” Alvarez wrote.

The collision happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Central Time, when a cargo tanker struck a nearby riverboat on the Mississippi River. The impact caused the riverboat to take on water and eventually tip onto its side, sending passengers into the water as emergency crews responded.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno later confirmed that everyone aboard the riverboat had been accounted for. However, the incident still resulted in injuries, with 32 people transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also addressed the rescue operation. He described the outcome with a striking remark: “It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi.”

The crash also caught the attention of people outside the wrestling event. Wrestler and comedian Randy Christie, who was on the riverfront preparing for a nearby weekend performance, described hearing screams after the tanker struck the docked vessel. He also observed the riverboat begin to lean heavily before taking on more water.

For JCW performers, the incident provided an unexpected and distressing view of an emergency unfolding just across from their event.

The wrestlers were there to entertain the crowd. However, the situation on the Mississippi River offered a sobering reminder that some real-life scenes are far removed from anything scripted inside a wrestling ring.

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