Photo credit: WWE

Stephanie Vaquer is back in action, and she wasted no time getting involved in the growing rivalry for Women’s Survivor Series: WarGames. After missing several weeks due to illness and an ankle injury, the former Women’s World Champion made her return on the November 13 episode of SmackDown.

Vaquer had been out of action for a short period after dealing with illness and an ankle injury. Her absence also led to a planned match against Becky Lynch getting canceled.

However, she had started getting back into the ring through WWE live events. She recently competed in Portland, Maine, and Honolulu, Hawaii, where she teamed up with IYO SKY and Lola Vice.

Stephanie Vaquer makes her WWE return on SmackDown

Stephanie Vaquer’s return to TV finally came during SmackDown.

The show featured a match between Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne. The two women went back and forth, but things eventually fell apart when outside interference began.

Flair was dealing with members of Fatal Influence when Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss came out to support her. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley also joined the chaos.

Michin and B-Fab soon entered the picture, attacking Paxley and Bliss. Bayley then came out with a kendo stick to fight off the attackers. However, Jade Cargill took her down before things could get worse.

That was when Vaquer’s music hit.

La Primera made her way to the ring and took down Michin and Lainey Reid. Her arrival gave Flair enough time to take advantage of the situation and hit Jayne with Natural Selection for the victory.

After the match, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer stood together and issued a challenge for a Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

This sets them up against Jade Cargill, Michin, B-Fab, and Fatal Influence for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Later, during a backstage interview, Vaquer explained why she decided to join the group. She revealed that Charlotte Flair personally contacted her about the match, and she could not turn down the opportunity.

Read More: Stephanie Vaquer’s PWI Women’s 250 Win Leaves Fans Divided

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