Photo Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio has strengthened Team Mexico ahead of its traditional elimination match against Team USA at Survivor Series 2026.

During the November 13 episode of SmackDown, the legendary luchador interrupted a backstage conversation to reveal another addition to his squad — one who brings a familiar connection to the team.

Mysterio introduced Rey Fénix as Team Mexico’s latest recruit, reuniting him with his brother Penta for the November 28 showdown.

The current AAA Cruiserweight Champion will now join the two-time WWE Hall of Fame competitor and his sibling in representing Mexico.

Rey Fénix joins Rey Mysterio and Penta on WWE Survivor Series Team Mexico

The announcement came backstage while Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, two confirmed members of Team USA, were discussing their side of the upcoming contest. Mysterio arrived to introduce Fénix, who expressed his excitement about competing alongside such established names.

Fénix made it clear that his participation carries a personal meaning beyond sharing the ring with his teammates.

“Believe me when I say, I’m doing this not just for me,” Fénix said. “I’m doing this for my country, for my family, for the love of lucha libre.”

His arrival also brings the Lucha Bros together on the same Survivor Series team. Penta previously accepted Mysterio’s invitation on the November 9 episode of Raw, giving Team Mexico another established name before Fénix completed the reunion.

Team USA currently features captain Rhodes, Punk and Je’Von Evans, while Team Mexico has Mysterio, Penta and Fénix. Both teams have confirmed three of their five competitors, leaving two places open on each side.

The traditional 5-on-5 elimination match is scheduled for Survivor Series on November 28. With the Lucha Bros now standing alongside Mysterio, Team Mexico has added plenty of lucha libre experience — and the remaining roster announcements could provide further clues about how the showdown will take shape.

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The post Rey Mysterio Adds Another Major Name to Team Mexico for Survivor Series appeared first on Wrestlezone.