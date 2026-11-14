Photo Credit: WWE

Joe Hendry has admitted that he is in a tough spot in WWE. The former NXT Champion has struggled to maintain his early momentum, but he remains confident about his future with the company.

Hendry arrived in WWE with the spotlight on him following his rise in TNA. His viral appearances at the 2025 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 helped him gain even more popularity. He officially signed with WWE in November 2025 and quickly made an impact.

Things initially went well for the Scottish star. He captured the NXT Championship in February 2026 and made his SmackDown debut just months after joining the company. However, his recent run has been far less impressive.

Joe Hendry discusses his uncertain WWE position

Speaking to the Michael Fairman Channel in an interview recorded before his loss to Bronson Reed, Hendry admitted that things had not gone according to plan.

The former TNA World Champion revealed that an injury to Logan Paul also affected his plans. Hendry was involved in a feud with the former United States Champion, but Paul’s injury stopped the storyline from reaching its intended direction.

“I’m in a tough spot right now. So, I was in a feud with Logan Paul. He got injured, so I couldn’t take that where I needed to go,” Hendry said.

Despite the setback, Hendry made it clear his ambitions have not changed. He wants to become a champion on WWE’s main roster and believes he has everything needed to reach that level.

“My goal is to be a champion in WWE. When I got to NXT and became NXT Champion, I knew I could do it. I know that I can be a top star in WWE. I have the tools to do it, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” he added.

However, Hendry’s recent booking has raised questions about his place on the WWE roster. In August, he suffered a squash defeat against Bron Breakker on RAW.

His problems continued in October when Bronson Reed defeated him in only 32 seconds on WWE Main Event. He also lost to JD McDonagh in his last televised RAW match on October 19. Hendry was then absent from the November 9 episode of the show.

Read More: WWE’s Backstage Tag Team Plans for Joe Hendry Revealed — Report

The post Joe Hendry Makes Candid Admission He’s in a Tough Spot as WWE Career Hits Crossroads appeared first on Wrestlezone.