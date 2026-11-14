Photo Credit: TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has another important contract decision to address before 2026 wraps up.

Following Trey Miguel’s recent comments about his expiring deal, a report revealed that another former champion is also approaching the end of her current agreement.

According to Fightful Select, former TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside could become a free agent at the end of the year unless she reaches a new agreement with the promotion.

TNA has already made efforts to keep her, but her future remains undecided.

TNA makes contract offer to former Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside

The report states TNA and Brookside have held discussions about her contractual situation. The company has communicated an offer in the hope of securing her services beyond 2026.

“Former TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside sees her contract expire at the end of the year. We’ve heard that there have been contract talks, and TNA has communicated an offer in hopes that Brookside stays,” Fightful Select reported.

Brookside previously competed in WWE, where her father, Robbie Brookside, continues to work. Should the two sides fail to find common ground, she is expected to consider opportunities outside TNA.

For now, however, Brookside remains scheduled to appear at several upcoming TNA tapings. That means her immediate commitments with the promotion remain in place despite the uncertainty surrounding her long-term future.

Her situation follows Miguel’s recent revelation during an interview with Cultaholic. The former X-Division Champion explained that his current deal expires before the end of 2026 and said he hopes to secure a longer agreement after signing two consecutive six-month contracts this year.

With another former champion now facing a similar deadline, TNA has more than one contract to get across the finish line before 2027. Brookside’s next move will depend on whether the company can turn its offer into a new deal.

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The post Besides Trey Miguel, Another Former TNA Champion’s Deal Expires This Year — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.