The WWE Tag Team Championship was on the line when The MFTs defended their titles against Bakusai on the November 13, 2026, episode of SmackDown.

Just as Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki appeared close to securing the gold, an unexpected attack brought the contest to an abrupt end.

Nakamura and Tama Tonga traded momentum throughout the match, with both teams getting opportunities to take control.

After tagging in, Nakamura connected with a series of strikes, including a running knee and a Kinshasa. However, Talla Tonga interrupted the action before Bakusai could capitalize.

The challengers fought back, sending Talla to the floor before Nakamura connected with another Kinshasa on Tama. With the cover in progress, the match took a completely different turn.

War Raiders attack The MFTs and Bakusai during WWE tag team title match

Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders stormed the ring and broke up the pinfall attempt. Their arrival sparked a full-scale assault, with neither the champions nor the challengers escaping their attention.

The referee disqualified the MFTs following the interference, awarding Bakusai the victory. Bakusai has now defeated MFT by disqualification twice, following their first encounter back in September. However, Tama and Talla retained the WWE Tag Team Championships because titles don’t change hands through a disqualification.

The attack also had some history behind it. Bakusai previously cost The War Raiders a championship opportunity against The MFTs during an October match, adding another layer to the growing tension between the three teams.

After the bell, the Raiders continued their rampage. They took down Nakamura and Talla, while Tama briefly fought back with a Superman Punch. Erik and Ivar eventually overwhelmed him, hitting a powerslam before delivering Ragnarok to Nakamura.

With all three teams now caught in the same tag team division conflict, the closing moments of SmackDown could set up a multi-team championship match. Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 28 is the next major event on the calendar, although WWE has yet to confirm any such bout.