Photo Credit: WWE

The New Day’s betrayal of Big E gave WWE several possible directions for one of its most significant faction breakups.

However, one proposed addition could have made the split even more personal. The history between the individual involved and the former WWE Champion would have added a layer of intrigue and tension.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE discussed adding Ridge Holland to The New Day as a third member after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned against Big E.

The idea ultimately failed to make it to television.

Ridge Holland was considered for WWE’s New Day heel turn

“There was an idea when the New Day turned heel on Big E to have Ridge Holland as a third member of the New Day. It was discussed and ultimately nixed,” Meltzer reported.

The possibility carried considerable significance because Holland was involved in the incident that left Big E with a broken neck. On the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Big E suffered the injury after landing badly from an overhead belly-to-belly suplex Holland delivered outside the ring. Although Big E recovered, he was never medically cleared to wrestle again.

The proposed storyline wasn’t the only idea involving Big E that WWE decided against. He previously revealed that he wanted to interfere in one of Kofi Kingston’s signature Royal Rumble saves. He intended to cost his former teammate a place in the match.

Big E described the idea of sitting in the crowd with his hat pulled low before revealing himself when Kofi landed on the barricade. He explained that he wanted to “cost him the Rumble” with a timely swipe of his foot.

However, creative had other plans. Big E recalled being told, “Hey, that’s something we can get to later.”

He wasn’t keen on postponing the idea, adding, “I’m not a ‘save it’ guy.” He explained that creative direction can change quickly. So he preferred capitalizing on a strong idea while the opportunity was there.

Neither concept played out on television, leaving WWE’s abandoned New Day plans as a glimpse at storylines fans never got to see.

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