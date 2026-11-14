Photo credit: WWE

John Cena has revealed another big name for the John Cena Classic. The 17-time World Champion kicked off the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown with a special announcement. He confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be part of the upcoming event.

Cena opened the show and spoke about the John Cena Classic Championship. He called the event a night of opportunity. He also revealed that several NXT stars would make their in-ring debuts on WWE RAW as part of the build-up to the special event.

However, the biggest announcement came when Cena revealed his latest invitee.

Charlotte Flair becomes the next Classic invitee following John Cena’s announcement on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring and shared an emotional moment with the WWE legend. Flair shook Cena’s hand and hugged him. She admitted that she tends to get emotional, much like her father, Ric Flair.

The Queen then spoke about how much the invitation meant to her. She revealed that she had spent the last 10 years trying to figure out how she could share the ring with Cena. She also brought up his record of 17 world championships and admitted that she was unsure if she could ever break it.

Flair then recalled a moment from two years ago that helped her find her passion again. She revealed that Cena once approached her after WrestleMania 41. At the time, she wasn’t wrestling and was even questioning whether she wanted to continue her WWE career.

At the time, John Cena asked her what had happened in Chicago and encouraged her to own who she was. Flair thanked him for believing in her when she struggled to believe in herself.

The crowd responded with chants of “You deserve it” as Flair became emotional. She then promised to give her best in the John Cena Classic and win the championship.

Cena also had some heartfelt words for Flair. He brought up their previous conversations and acknowledged the impact she has had on women’s wrestling. The 17-time WWE Champion said Flair never had an easy journey but always made things look easy.

He then brought up his own pursuit of the 17th world championship. Cena previously stated that he wanted to win his 17th title so he could shake the hand of the person who eventually won 18. He revealed that he was talking about Flair all along.

Cena promised that when Flair wins her 17th world championship, he and her father, Ric Flair, will be there to congratulate her. The two shared another hug before Cena raised her hand in the ring.

In an interesting development, John Cena extended an invitation to Fatal Influence later on during the show after the faction complained about Charlotte Flair.

Read More: WWE’s John Cena Classic Has a Behind-the-Scenes Power Player

The post John Cena Kicks Off SmackDown, Reveals Next WWE Icon Invited to the Classic appeared first on Wrestlezone.