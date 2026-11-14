Photo Credit: WWE

A former WWE developmental wrestler revealed an unusual reason behind her departure from the company in 2009.

Despite receiving another opportunity to potentially return to WWE later, she ultimately decided against continuing her wrestling career.

During a recent appearance on the 2 Goons podcast, the former talent discussed the circumstances surrounding her release. She explained how a personal decision led to an unexpected conversation with WWE officials.

Catalina White discusses her WWE departure, the tattoo controversy and a later NXT offer

The wrestler in question is Catalina White. She performed under the name Saylor James after joining WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), in 2008.

White revealed that WWE contacted her after discovering she had gotten a tattoo without obtaining management’s permission. She admitted that by that stage, she wasn’t particularly concerned about following the company’s rules.

“I got a call from someone, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you got a tattoo. You know you weren’t supposed to do that.’ And I, at that point, was kind of like, ‘I don’t care,'” White recalled.

She explained that WWE decided to release her but made it clear that the possibility of returning hadn’t completely disappeared.

“They kind of gave me a thing where, ‘You could come back, but we’re going to let you go, and if maybe you want to come back and work again, you can,'” she added.

White also revealed that she eventually received an opportunity to join NXT. However, she wasn’t interested in pursuing another wrestling run and turned down the offer.

Her decision was influenced partly by her then-fiancé, Jake Hager, who was still competing for WWE. White wanted him to continue developing his wrestling career while she explored other opportunities.

Interestingly, White also addressed a previously filmed adult tape that surfaced while she was training with WWE, clarifying that it wasn’t responsible for her departure and that the company was reportedly unaware of it at the time.

Her latest revelation provides a different perspective on how her short WWE developmental stint ended — with an unapproved piece of ink ultimately playing a major role in her exit.

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The post WWE Released Former Star After She Got a Tattoo Without Permission appeared first on Wrestlezone.