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Bruce Prichard has sent a message to people caught up in social media negativity. The longtime WWE executive wants everyone to take a step back and focus on what really matters in life. His comments come amid his health concerns and plans to reduce his full-time responsibilities with the company.

Prichard has been dealing with neck problems that have made traveling difficult. He is also reportedly set to undergo neck surgery. The procedure is connected to an injury he suffered back in 1991.

Bruce Prichard posts a personal message about life’s fragility

Prichard took to X on Friday morning, November 13, to share a message about life, loss, and the negativity surrounding social media.

The WWE executive did not mention anyone by name. However, his words made it clear that he has little patience for constant online arguments.

“You know what. We are all just human beings. Chill out. There are things in this world more important than social media. Life is fragile. When you lose family and friends, there really is little comfort. Stop with the noise and negativity. Appreciate life and what it delivers,” Prichard wrote.

He did not explain what led him to share the message. He also did not confirm whether it was connected to a recent personal loss. However, his comments come at a time when he is also dealing with some major changes in his professional life.

Bruce Prichard has spent much of his career working in an industry where criticism and controversy are part of everyday life. WWE responsibilities often lead to heated discussions among fans, especially when it comes to creative plans, booking decisions, and the treatment of talent.

Prichard is preparing to scale back his full-time responsibilities with the WWE. His health has reportedly played a major role in this decision.

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