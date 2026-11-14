Photo credit: WWE

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has opened up about a frightening medical experience following the birth of her daughter, Hendrix, revealing that doctors feared she could be suffering from heart or kidney failure.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Bliss explained how the health scare affected her recovery and changed her thoughts about expanding her family.

The former Women’s Champion revealed that she experienced preeclampsia, which doctors had not identified during her pregnancy.

Although her blood pressure increased significantly, it remained within the normal range for most people despite being unusually high for her.

Alexa Bliss talks about her postpartum complications and doctors’ concerns about her health

Alexa Bliss explained that the situation became alarming three days after giving birth, when she started experiencing substantial swelling and difficulty breathing while lying down.

“I kept telling everyone, ‘I feel like I’m drowning.’ When I lay down, I feel like I’m drowning,” she recalled.

After seeing photographs of her swollen ankles and face, a neighbour who worked at the hospital encouraged Bliss to get blood work done. Doctors subsequently admitted her, warning that she could potentially be experiencing heart or kidney failure.

The WWE star received Lasix treatment and reportedly lost approximately eight pounds of excess fluid within the first hour. She remained in hospital for another 48 hours while medical staff monitored her heart.

The experience also influenced her perspective on having another child. Bliss revealed that she discussed the possibility of stopping at one with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

“I told my husband, ‘I think we’re one and done.’ I think he wants more, but I’m like, ‘I think we’re good,'” she explained.

The WWE star also pointed to the challenges of balancing motherhood with the company’s demanding travel schedule.

“Especially on the road. I can do one. I can’t do two on the road,” she added.

Bliss’ experience offers a glimpse into the personal challenges she has faced alongside her wrestling career. While she hasn’t confirmed plans regarding another child, her difficult postpartum recovery has clearly influenced that decision.

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The post Alexa Bliss Details Serious Medical Complications After Childbirth & Its Impact appeared first on Wrestlezone.