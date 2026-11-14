Photo Credit: MLW

Joe Coffey is set for a longer run in MLW. The former WWE star has officially signed a new contract with the promotion after making an impression during his first year with the company.

Before joining MLW, Coffey spent several years with WWE as a member of Gallus. He signed with the company in 2018 and became part of the first year of NXT UK.

Gallus had several memorable rivalries, including matches against British Strong Style. Coffey also received opportunities as a singles competitor. One of his biggest moments came when he challenged Pete Dunne for the NXT UK Championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

Coffey returned to WWE programming in 2020 when Gallus moved to NXT. The group continued working together until WWE released all three members in 2025. The faction also helped train The Rock for his WrestleMania XL match.

Now, Coffey has found a new home in MLW.

MLW re-signs Joe Coffey with plans for major singles push

According to Sports Illustrated, MLW has re-signed Coffey to a new deal. While the financial terms and length of the agreement have not been disclosed, sources within the promotion confirmed that Coffey will be a featured singles competitor going forward. The company also plans to give him a significant focus in its future programming.

Coffey made his MLW debut at Battle Riot VIII in January 2026. He joined the promotion alongside his brother Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. The three later formed a faction known as Glasgow Boys on Top.

The group became part of MLW’s tag team division. However, Joe Coffey’s new deal suggests that the promotion has bigger plans for him as a singles competitor.

Coffey was recently in action at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight. He teamed up with his brother Mark as Glasgow Boys on Top to challenge The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) for the MLW World Tag Team Championships. The match featured a Chicago Street Fight stipulation.

Despite their efforts, the Coffey brothers failed to capture the titles. However, the loss has not affected MLW’s plans for Joe. His new contract ensures that he will remain a regular part of the promotion’s programming.

Coffey is also expected to continue appearing on MLW Fusion. MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer is happy to have Coffey on board.

“Joe Coffey’s spent 17 years grappling all over the world, and he just had a killer year in MLW. He talks a big game, he backs it up, and he’ll fight anybody we put in front of him. This was an important deal to get done. I’m looking forward to seeing who steps up to fight him next,” Bauer said.

Coffey has already built a strong resume in MLW. He is a former Southern Crown Champion and has also won several British and Scottish wrestling championships during his career.

Read More: Brie Bella Drops Major Hint About When She Could Return to WWE

The post Ex-WWE Star Rejoins MLW appeared first on Wrestlezone.