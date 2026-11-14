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AJ Styles is reportedly being considered for a different backstage position in WWE NXT amid speculation about who could replace Shawn Michaels as the brand’s lead executive.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been linked to a potential expanded role in NXT. This comes in the wake of reports that suggest Michaels could move into a larger position within WWE’s main roster creative team.

However, Styles is not currently expected to take over Michaels’ responsibilities. Moreover, WWE is reportedly considering another name to oversee its developmental brand.

The former WWE Champion has already been involved in several backstage activities following his in-ring retirement earlier this year. This includes working with talent at the Performance Center.

His potential responsibilities could now expand further as WWE prepares for a significant backstage restructuring following WrestleMania 43.

AJ Styles expected to focus on WWE talent scouting and WWE ID program

According to PWInsider, the general assumption among people the outlet has spoken with is that Styles will become more involved in scouting talent and the WWE ID program. However, Mike Johnson noted that nobody had confirmed those plans as an official decision.

Styles has already been contributing behind the scenes since retiring from in-ring competition in January 2026. The former WWE Champion has worked as a producer in NXT. Moreover, he has temporarily filled in as a coach at the Performance Center while one of the regular coaches recovered from knee surgery.

The WWE ID program focuses on identifying and developing independent wrestling talent. This makes Styles’ extensive experience across multiple promotions potentially valuable to the company’s recruitment efforts.

Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels is reportedly expected to assume Bruce Prichard’s responsibilities following WrestleMania 43. CM Punk is currently being groomed to take over Michaels’ position overseeing NXT.

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The post AJ Styles’ WWE NXT Role Revealed Amid Shawn Michaels’ Replacement Rumors — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.