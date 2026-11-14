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John Cena has explained why he abandoned his post-retirement suit-and-tie look during recent WWE appearances. He admitted his original approach did not achieve what he intended.

The 17-time world champion initially switched to formal attire after retiring from in-ring competition. He had hoped to make it clear that he was no longer an active wrestler.

However, the presentation did little to stop fans from chanting for another match whenever he appeared on WWE television.

Cena has since returned to a more familiar look featuring a T-shirt, baseball cap, sneakers, and cargo shorts. Nevertheless, he insists his iconic jean shorts are officially retired.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion recently addressed the wardrobe change in an interview with Sports Illustrated, explaining why he ultimately decided to move away from suits.

John Cena reveals why his post-retirement presentation didn’t work as planned

John Cena explained that his original wardrobe choice was intended to prevent fans from expecting physical involvement whenever he appeared on WWE television.

“I don’t wanna confuse the consumer. If I show up in dress shoes in a suit with a pocket watch, hopefully the consumer isn’t gonna think one more match. John’s not really done. That didn’t work. They still chanted one more match, and I love wearing suits. Also, Cody Rhodes gets beat up in suits. So, the one thing I was trying to accomplish was really murky.”

Cena also pointed out that wearing formal attire made it difficult to move comfortably around the ring during his appearances. He specifically mentioned the slick soles of his dress shoes and the risk of damaging a fitted suit if he moved too aggressively.

The WWE legend ultimately decided that his current attire better reflects how he would attend a wrestling event as a fan.

“I’m gonna bear the burden if people have the opinion [that I] went back on [my] word… but I changed my mind. I think the cargos, the sneaks, the T-shirt, and the ball cap- that’s what I would wear to the event anyway, as a fan. So why don’t I wear that?”

Despite returning to a more familiar attire, Cena was adamant that his signature jean shorts wouldn’t make a comeback.

“Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts. I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f***ing jorts are retired,” John Cena proclaimed.

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The post John Cena Explains Why He Ditched Suits for Recent WWE Appearances appeared first on Wrestlezone.