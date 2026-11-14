Photo credit: WWE

Brie Bella is hoping to make her WWE return, and she already has a goal in mind. The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a shoulder injury at SummerSlam in August. However, she is finally making progress with her recovery and hopes to return to the ring soon.

Bella suffered a broken scapula during her tag team match with Paige against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid at SummerSlam. The injury marked the first major setback of her WWE career and put her comeback on hold.

Brie Bella sets January 2027 as target for in-ring training after WWE SummerSlam injury

Bella recently spoke with OutKick Dropkick and provided an update on her injury and revealed when she could resume wrestling training.

She has been engaged in physical therapy while her shoulder heals naturally. However, her latest scans showed that some fractures remain.

“Well, right now, I still have some breaks, unfortunately. We just got my CT scan back, but I’m hoping beginning of December, I’ll have better news. So, I’m just keeping up with my physical therapy. Finally, I got to kind of go up the next level of physical therapy and that was really fun. It was really challenging so far this week. I was like, ‘Whoa, I haven’t been this sore like since July,’” Bella said.

Despite the slow progress, Bella remains hopeful about her return.

Bella explained that she will need confirmation that her shoulder blade has fully fused before she can return to training. She suffered multiple fractures across five different spots, making the recovery process more complicated.

“I’m hoping I can get back training in the ring in January. That is my goal. So, if the shoulder blade, if we see that everything is fused, then I can. If not, you know, I just, it’s weird. It’s been like a very interesting process because I shattered my shoulder blade. I broke it in like five different spots. So, it was like, it wasn’t just one fracture, it was many. It’s been interesting to see, see the progress. It’s been a little too slow for me, but the doctor says I’m right on track,” Bella said.

Brie revealed that she hopes Bella twins can reunite in the ring in 2027. She also teased a potential run for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

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The post Brie Bella Drops Major Hint About When She Could Return to WWE appeared first on Wrestlezone.