Our WWE SmackDown results for tonight include The MFTs defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against Bakusai, Tiffany Stratton returning to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion, John Cena returning to discuss the “John Cena Classic,” Jacy Jayne battling Charlotte Flair, and Finn Bálor clashing with Gunther. Here’s our review and grades for tonight’s show, live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

WWE SmackDown Card:

John Cena returns

Tiffany Stratton returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Women’s Champion

WWE Tag Team Championship Match | The MFTs vs. Bakusai

Finn Bálor vs. Gunther

Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Results:

John Cena Classic

Future Hall of Famer John Cena is here to talk about the John Cena Classic. Cena announces the next invitee to the JC Classic: Charlotte Flair. Flair joins Cena in the ring. Flair puts over Cena.

Grade: C+

How do you grade something like this? It was heartwarming, but unless Flair is going to do a job, it’s hard to understand why she is going to be in this.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match | The MFTs vs. Bakusai

Tama and Kyoki start off the match. Tama takes control and tags in Talla. Talla and Tama beat down Kyoki. Kyoki begs Tama to chop him. Kyoki eats all of Tama’s chops and lands a rana, that Tama almost blocks. Talla tries to get involved, but Kyoki kicks the rope into Talla’s nuts. While the referee is distracted, King Haku hits Kyoki in the knee with his walking stick. Kyoki is hurt. Talla and Tama take turns working over Kyoki. After the break, Kyoki manages to tag in Nakamura. Nakamura clears the ring. Kyoki baseball slides Haku. Nakamura lands the Kinshasa. The War Raiders interrupt the match for… reasons.

Winners- Bakusai

After the match, the Viking Raiders lay everyone out.

Grade: A

King Haku rule: Anything involving Haku automatically gets an A. That said, what incentive do the War Raiders have for stopping Bakusai from winning this match? Make it make sense… but.. um… this was the greatest match ever. Please don’t kill me, Haku.

Damian Preist vs. Axiom

Priest obliterates Axiom and ends this quickly.

Winner- Damian Priest

Grade: C

Solid squash match. What happened to Priest working more in AAA? There isn’t much for him to do on SmackDown unless they move forward with Priest vs. Trick Williams.

The Champ is Here!

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn is here with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. The fans boo. Zayn quips that there are some “bitch-ass haters” in the house tonight. Zayn talks about Crown Jewel and demanding respect from Roman Reigns. He did something no one has ever done: he got Reigns to acknowledge him. That’s the bare minimum that he expects from everyone in the WWE Universe. Kevin Owens inturupts. Owens says he believes Zayn deserves the respect and the championship. He’s proud of Zayn. Zayn says that means the world to him.

Owens cuts him off and says he’s not done. Owens doesn’t want to take the title from Zayn; he needs to take the championship from Zayn. Gargano gets in Owens face and says… stuff. Owens pushes Gargano out of the way and tells Zayn his title reign is on borrowed time. Gargano attacks Owens from behind. LeRae slaps Owens. Zayn walks off while Gargano continues the beatdown. Owens catches a superkick and drops Gargano with a Stunner. Owens grabs a mic and says he’s going to be the one to end Zayn’s title reign.

Grade: B

Tons of emotion in this segment. Great watch. Side note: Gargano getting in Owens’ face was hilarious because there is no way Gargano could hold Owens’ jockstrap. Funny stuff.

Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair

Flair and Jayne trade shots. Flair gets a near fall after a crossbody. Jayne escapes a slam and slams Flair down with a mat slam. Flair sends Jayne out of the ring and hits a senton off the apron. The rest of Fatal Influence walks to ringside. Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley are right behind them, leading to a standoff. After the break, a brawl breaks out on the floor. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, Michin, and Bayley all appear. Stephanie Vaquer‘s music hits. Vaquer marches to the ring and joins the fray. Back in the ring, Flair lands Natural Selection for the win.

Winner- Charlotte Flair

After the match, Flair and Co. challenge the other ladies to WarGames.

Grade: C

The match here was fine, but this one loses points for the disgustingly lazy setup for the women’s WarGames match. Just… sad. There is no logical reason for this to be a WarGames match. At best, it’s a 5-on-5 Survivor Series match.

Finn Bálor vs. Gunther

This event is ongoing. This information will be updated as the event progresses.

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The post WWE SmackDown Results: Review, Grades, Card For Nov 13 appeared first on Wrestlezone.