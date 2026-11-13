Photo Credit: WWE

Matt Hardy has revealed that Vince McMahon threatened to fire him before his WWE return at WrestleMania 33.

The Hardy Boyz were scheduled to face The Young Bucks at Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event the night before WrestleMania in April 2017.

While Triple H reportedly knew about their plans, McMahon was unaware of the match until shortly before the event, prompting several calls to Matt Hardy.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recalled receiving calls from Michael Hayes and Triple H before McMahon eventually contacted him directly to express his concerns.

Hardy recently discussed the conversation during a podcast recording at the Jericho Cruise, explaining why WWE’s former chairman was particularly worried about Jeff competing in a ladder match so close to their return.

Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Firing Threat Before WrestleMania 33

Speaking about McMahon’s reaction, Hardy recalled the former WWE chairman questioning his decision to compete in a ladder match before WrestleMania.

“Damn it, Matt! What the hell are you doing? Tomorrow you’re having a real ladder match at the Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania!”

Matt said he attempted to reassure McMahon that everything would be fine and that he was putting the match together carefully.

However, McMahon remained concerned about Jeff’s tendency to take risks during matches.

“He said, ‘Damn it, you know your brother. He can’t control his urges, his impulses. If he sees a ladder, he’s gonna jump off the top of it. He can’t control his condition.’”

The conversation eventually turned into a warning about Matt’s own employment with WWE.

“He said, ‘If he gets hurt today at the Honorable Ring (Ring of Honor), you might be fired before you ever start.’”

Hardy recalled asking McMahon whether he would be the one getting in trouble if Jeff suffered an injury.

“He suggested, he said, ‘I know you. You’re the only one who can control him,’ because he can’t control his instincts, his impulses.”

Despite the warning, the Hardy Boyz went ahead with their ladder match against The Young Bucks, which reportedly lasted 31 minutes and featured multiple high-risk spots.

Matt recalled Jeff going through three tables and jumping from two 14-foot ladders, while he went through two tables himself.

The brothers ultimately made it through the match without serious injuries and appeared at WrestleMania 33 the following night, where they captured the Raw Tag Team Championship in their WWE return.

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