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WWE star Ludwig Kaiser is facing additional scrutiny in his ongoing battery case after a new court filing revealed further details about the injuries allegedly suffered by his accuser.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. This stems from an April 2026 incident involving Richard Reap at an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.

The latest development comes as Kaiser’s legal team continues attempting to obtain medical records. These are from Reap to evaluate the injuries he claims were caused during the altercation.

A new motion filed by the defense on November 12 seeks a court-issued subpoena compelling Reap to provide medical documentation relating to the alleged injuries. The request follows an earlier attempt by Kaiser’s attorneys to gain access to those records through the prosecution.

The filing has now shed additional light on the specific injuries Reap is claiming and the medical treatment he reportedly sought following the incident.

Ludwig Kaiser’s Accuser Alleges Concussion and Torn Rotator Cuff

According to F4WOnline, Reap claims he suffered a torn rotator cuff and a concussion during the April 23 altercation with Kaiser. The alleged victim reportedly sought medical care for both injuries.

The subpoena request would cover medical and billing records from April 23 through November 12, 2026. The defense is specifically seeking emergency department records. These include physician notes, diagnostic reports, imaging results, consultation records, discharge instructions, referrals. Moreover, billing documentation related to the alleged injuries.

Kaiser’s attorneys argue that the records are essential to preparing their defense and determining whether Reap’s claimed injuries were caused by the April incident. The defense also believes the documentation could establish whether the alleged injuries occurred independently of the confrontation.

Reap’s attorney and Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett have reportedly opposed the subpoena. Padgett initially agreed to share the medical records with Kaiser’s defense in October, but Reap subsequently objected through his attorney.

Details of Ludwig Kaiser’s Battery Case

The case stems from an April 23 incident involving Kaiser and Reap at an Orlando apartment complex where both reportedly lived.

Reap claims he confronted Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte. This was after seeing them kissing in an elevator and asking them to “please have some manners.” He alleges Kaiser subsequently punched him multiple times and pushed him to the ground.

Kaiser has offered a different account of the confrontation, claiming Reap threatened Bazarte and made a racist remark about calling ICE on her. Kaiser acknowledges pushing Reap but maintains that he acted after Reap approached him aggressively.

A judge previously denied Kaiser’s attempt to have the misdemeanor battery charge dismissed under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. The case is scheduled for another pretrial conference on December 17, with a potential trial period listed for January 4 through January 22, 2027, if the matter is not resolved beforehand.

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