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Former WWE star Chad Wicks has reportedly been arrested for the third time in less than two months.

Wicks, formerly known as Chad Dick, previously made headlines following two arrests in Iowa in September and October 2026.

The former tag team competitor has remained away from professional wrestling since retiring in 2007. However, recent incidents have brought renewed attention to his personal life.

His latest reported arrest comes amid a series of legal troubles in his home state, with further details now emerging about the incident.

Chad Wicks Reportedly Arrested Again in Iowa

According to PWInsider, Wicks was arrested on November 13 and is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City, Iowa. He was reportedly booked at 4:57 p.m. local time on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

The report also notes that Wicks was arrested earlier this month. This was on November 4, by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on multiple failure-to-appear charges. He was released the following day after posting a $1,200 bond.

His latest arrest follows an incident on September 29 in Mason City, Iowa. Here, he was taken into custody on several traffic-related charges, including driving with a suspended or revoked license. Wicks posted bond later that day.

Wicks, 48, is best known for portraying Chad Dick as one half of The Dicks alongside James Dick on WWE SmackDown in 2005 and 2006. Before his main roster run, he competed in Ohio Valley Wrestling under the name Chad Toland.

Wicks retired from professional wrestling in 2007. He also joined a class-action lawsuit against WWE alleging multiple symptoms of repetitive traumatic brain injuries, though the case was dismissed in 2018.

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The post Former WWE Star Faces Third Arrest in Less Than Two Months — Report appeared first on Wrestlezone.