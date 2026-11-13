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WWE could be preparing for another major backstage change involving its developmental brand, with CM Punk reportedly emerging as the leading candidate to take over NXT.

The potential move comes amid plans for Shawn Michaels to assume a more prominent position within WWE’s creative structure. This follows Bruce Prichard’s expected departure from his current responsibilities after WrestleMania 43.

Michaels has overseen NXT since 2021 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative. His possible promotion would leave WWE needing someone to manage the developmental brand.

Punk has increasingly been present around NXT in recent weeks. This has raised questions about whether WWE has been preparing him for responsibilities beyond his current role as an active wrestler.

The former WWE Champion could therefore be in line for a significant leadership position. This is amid the company expected creative restructuring in 2027.

CM Punk Reportedly Being Prepared to Succeed Shawn Michaels in NXT Leadership Role

According to PWInsider, Punk has been attending the majority of NXT broadcasts in recent weeks alongside Michaels and is now being prepared for the potential leadership position. The report notes that WWE is currently considering Punk for the role but has not established a firm timeline for the transition.

The development also raises questions about Punk’s future as an active competitor. It remains unclear whether he would continue wrestling full-time. This would be while taking on additional responsibilities within WWE’s developmental system. This would eventually transition into a primarily backstage position.

WWE reportedly wants to ensure the arrangement works for everyone involved before finalizing any changes. Punk’s experience as a veteran performer and his understanding of the business could make him a valuable figure in helping develop the company’s next generation of talent.

AJ Styles had previously been linked with replacing Michaels. However, PWInsider reportedly understands that WWE is instead looking to involve him more heavily in talent scouting and the WWE ID program. Styles has also been contributing to NXT production in recent months.

Meanwhile, Bobby Roode has reportedly been considered for responsibilities currently held by Michael Hayes. This could mean he would potentially take on a more prominent role as a producer and creative contributor.

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