Photo Credit: TNA

Spike Dudley has officially signed a WWE Legends deal, confirming a new agreement with the company more than two decades after his departure from the promotion.

Spike, whose real name is Matthew Hyson, also teased upcoming merchandise connected to his legendary wrestling persona, suggesting fans could soon see officially licensed products featuring his name.

Hyson portrayed Spike Dudley in ECW before joining WWE in 2001. During his WWE tenure, he captured the Cruiserweight Championship, European Championship, and Hardcore Championship eight times. He also won the Tag Team Championship alongside Tazz.

Following his WWE departure in 2005, Spike joined TNA as Brother Runt, reuniting with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley during portions of his run.

Spike Dudley Announces New WWE Legends Agreement

Hyson confirmed the signing through a Facebook post, writing, “Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal. Will keep you posted with merch. Thank you to all friends, family, and fans that made it possible!!!!

The agreement follows a trademark development earlier this month involving WWE and Hyson. The former wrestler filed an application for the Spike Dudley name in May 2026, seeking merchandising rights.

WWE subsequently requested additional time to oppose the application in September. Hyson and his attorney submitted an express abandonment request on November 1, and WWE filed its own application for the Spike Dudley name on November 6.

Although the timing suggests the two sides may have reached an understanding, neither WWE nor Hyson has publicly disclosed the specific terms of their arrangement. His Legends deal, however, confirms that the two parties are now working together.

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The post Spike Dudley Confirms Signing WWE Legends Deal appeared first on Wrestlezone.